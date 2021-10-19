The Editorial Board: EPA takes a necessary step in responding to health risks of ‘forever chemicals'

We’ve been down this road before. Just as it wasn’t sufficient for New York to respond on its own to the acid rain that was poisoning the Adirondack Mountains, the state alone cannot resolve the even more insidious problem of the human-made “forever chemicals.”
It was always going to be necessary for Washington to become involved and, now, the Environmental Protection Agency is planning to do just that. It’s an important step in protecting drinking water around the nation.
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl compound are broadly known as PFAS. They have been found just about everywhere – in food containers, nonstick pans and stain-resistant furniture, tape – and they are linked to certain cancers, compromised immunity, low birth weights, thyroid disease and other health problems. They are called forever chemicals because they don’t break down in the environment. That makes them a forever threat.
Previous administrations have showed little to no interest in responding to the threat, leaving the matter to states that are as unable to control the problem as they were acid rain or as they are with Covid-19. This is a federal issue.
New York did what it could. Under former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the state joined Maine and Washington in banning PFAS from food packaging such as milk cartons, pizza boxes and other containers. New York also regulated the chemicals in drinking water and banned them from firefighting foam.
It was a start, but like the acid rain that couldn’t be contained in the states that produced it, PFAS also migrate, threatening health beyond the places that manufacture or use them. In particular, PFAS have been identified as water pollutants, making the chemicals an especially obvious problem for Buffalo and other Western New York communities that get their drinking water from Lake Erie. Seven other states and the Province of Ontario border the five Great Lakes. No state or province alone can secure its safety from these substances.
In response, the Biden administration says it will require chemical manufacturers to test and publicly report the level of PFAS contained in household items. As with New York, it’s at least a start.
The regulations will be in place in a matter of weeks, but the debate is likely to continue. The American Chemistry Council says that 600 chemicals classified as PFAS are used in products such as solar panels and cellphones. It said alternative materials might not be available.
That’s significant, if true, but it doesn’t mean the chemicals can’t or shouldn’t be regulated and their spread restricted as best as possible. The nation has largely flunked its Covid-19 test. It must do better with this one.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.