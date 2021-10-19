The Editorial Board: EPA takes a necessary step in responding to health risks of ‘forever chemicals'

It was a start, but like the acid rain that couldn’t be contained in the states that produced it, PFAS also migrate, threatening health beyond the places that manufacture or use them. In particular, PFAS have been identified as water pollutants, making the chemicals an especially obvious problem for Buffalo and other Western New York communities that get their drinking water from Lake Erie. Seven other states and the Province of Ontario border the five Great Lakes. No state or province alone can secure its safety from these substances.

In response, the Biden administration says it will require chemical manufacturers to test and publicly report the level of PFAS contained in household items. As with New York, it’s at least a start.

The regulations will be in place in a matter of weeks, but the debate is likely to continue. The American Chemistry Council says that 600 chemicals classified as PFAS are used in products such as solar panels and cellphones. It said alternative materials might not be available.

That’s significant, if true, but it doesn’t mean the chemicals can’t or shouldn’t be regulated and their spread restricted as best as possible. The nation has largely flunked its Covid-19 test. It must do better with this one.

