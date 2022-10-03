The Editorial Board: EPA should act on Higgins’ request for cleaning Scajaquada Creek

As this page observed on Monday, Lake Erie remains in an unhealthy condition, even after millions of dollars of cleanup work. So, to a notably lesser extent, does Lake Ontario, though a binational assessment rates its state as “fair but improving.” Lake Erie, the shallowest of the lakes, remains a disheartening “poor.”

It is in that context that Rep. Brian Higgins is asking the Environmental Protection Agency to focus new cleanup efforts, not just on Lake Erie, but on the Niagara River that drains Erie and empties into Ontario and, in particular, on the catastrophically polluted Scajaquada Creek that feeds the river. Both are essential projects in a region aiming to leverage the “blue economy” that is its birthright.

Citing the threats of harmful algal blooms, agricultural runoff and other forms of pollution, Higgins asked EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan “to begin to devote increased attention to the Niagara River, specifically the Scajaquada Creek,” whose sediment has been shown to contain coal tar and other pollutants.

In the letter, he echoed the “more comprehensive approach” taken in the cleanup of the Buffalo River and advocated by the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, among others. “As our community continues to address longstanding environmental justice concerns in this area due to decades of industrial activity and misguided infrastructure planning decisions, an impactful approach by the EPA on Scajaquada is essential.”

Even if disappointing, the report on the condition of these waterways is not entirely surprising, given the significance and duration of the abuse they absorbed. But progress has been made, thanks in large part to the bipartisan Great Lakes Restoration Initiative that has helped this great inland waterway start to recover from decades of treatment like a garbage dump. Now, it needs to continue.

Scajaquada Creek, though small in comparison, will be an especially challenging project. On one day last December in Cheektowaga, millions of gallons of untreated sewage and wastewater were discharged into the creek when melting snow caused overflows.

Work on that problem has already begun, through a combination of grants and interest-free loans, but the creek, the Niagara River and Lake Erie need to be comprehended as an interlocking, interdependent whole. That’s what the EPA can and should direct.

Higgins is asking the agency to begin a remedial investigation/feasibility study to identify conditions, assess health risks and determine the nature of the waste in the creek. It’s a start and an important component of restoring Western New York’s No. 1 asset: its waterways.

• • •

