The Editorial Board: Enhanced tax credit benefits Buffalo by promoting projects in smaller buildings

Sometimes all it takes is a small tweak to a tax code to have positive impact on countless lives. The most recent state budget delivered just that – a lesser-known provision that could make a difference for small businesses and small building owners seeking to use New York’s tax credits for rehabilitation of historic buildings.
The credit should be familiar to many in Western New York. It has had the distinction of helping developers reimagine old buildings that might otherwise have deteriorated. Instead, residents and visitors can point to any number of projects that have benefited from the state historic tax credit.
The expansion of the code raises the incentive to 30% from 20% of total eligible investment for smaller projects, up to $2.5 million. It is targeted to owners of properties of the two to four stories.
These buildings line Main Street but the benefits would spread beyond downtown. Buffalo is full of older neighborhoods (areas on the East Side on Jefferson and Genesee, South Park and the West Side) where businesses once thrived and new owners would like to do the same. This enhancement of the historic tax credit will provide the incentive to reinvest, preserve and renew neighborhood character. Smaller projects in areas including Niagara Falls, Lockport and Jamestown will similarly benefit.
As Preservation Buffalo Niagara Executive Director Jessie Fisher said, in so many words, it matters. These are, as she put it, “places that are important to people, the places that make a neighborhood feel like home, are protected and revitalized for future generations.”
Everyone knows these buildings, as Jay DiLorenzo observed. He is the president of the Preservation League of New York State and is equally enthusiastic about freshening Main Street storefronts with two apartments upstairs, as he is about other buildings.
The recent article in The Buffalo News on the increased tax credit cited the Eliza Quirk boarding house on Sycamore Street, which Fisher’s group is rehabilitating, and the former Main Garage Co. building at 1040 Lafayette Ave. A group including Preservation Studios plans to renovate the garage building as part of the larger Monroe Building and Record Theatre project at the corner of Lafayette and Main streets. Both projects would qualify for the enhanced credit.
Sen. Timothy Kennedy, D-Buffalo, sponsored the Senate legislation on the tax credit that was incorporated into the budget.
Western New York has become the example to follow on adaptive reuse over the past 15 years. The State Preservation Office reports that Buffalo’s historic properties have attracted more than $1 billion in private reinvestment because of the program.
About 10% of Buffalo’s buildings are located in federally designated or local historic districts, enabling visionaries to leverage state and federal tax credits, providing construction jobs on old homes, stores, studios, banks and barbershops which in turn creates jobs in rehabbed buildings. It’s a win all around.
