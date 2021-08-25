The Editorial Board: Enhanced tax credit benefits Buffalo by promoting projects in smaller buildings

Sometimes all it takes is a small tweak to a tax code to have positive impact on countless lives. The most recent state budget delivered just that – a lesser-known provision that could make a difference for small businesses and small building owners seeking to use New York’s tax credits for rehabilitation of historic buildings.

The credit should be familiar to many in Western New York. It has had the distinction of helping developers reimagine old buildings that might otherwise have deteriorated. Instead, residents and visitors can point to any number of projects that have benefited from the state historic tax credit.

The expansion of the code raises the incentive to 30% from 20% of total eligible investment for smaller projects, up to $2.5 million. It is targeted to owners of properties of the two to four stories.

These buildings line Main Street but the benefits would spread beyond downtown. Buffalo is full of older neighborhoods (areas on the East Side on Jefferson and Genesee, South Park and the West Side) where businesses once thrived and new owners would like to do the same. This enhancement of the historic tax credit will provide the incentive to reinvest, preserve and renew neighborhood character. Smaller projects in areas including Niagara Falls, Lockport and Jamestown will similarly benefit.