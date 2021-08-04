The Editorial Board: Employee shortage, new staffing law will rock the nursing home industry

The State Legislature passed a bill in May that dictates minimum staffing levels at nursing homes. The law, which will take effect in January, is well intentioned, aiming at bad actors who loot the facilities they own. But it will run into a stark reality: You can’t legislate away the industry’s staffing problems. With nursing homes already under stress, the new law invites a crisis.

The measure requires nursing homes to provide residents with an average of 3.5 hours of care a day, divided between registered or licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants. At the same time, a directive in the state budget requires that nursing homes spend 70% of revenue on direct patient care.

Nursing homes need government oversight, but they are in an impossible situation. Medicaid pays for the majority of nursing home stays in New York and its rates don’t cover costs. To balance the books – and maybe turn a profit – nursing homes need to attract higher-paying residents who pay their own way or are covered by Medicare, whose rates are higher.

Together, those factors mean nursing homes simply don’t have the revenue to pay their employees well. That creates staff shortages and now, with the new law, nursing homes are being required to hire even more people. They are racing straight for a brick wall.