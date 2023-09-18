They produce something that few people in America even begin to understand. And they use a monstrous amount of electronic energy – often resulting in commensurate greenhouse gas emissions – to do so. Is it any wonder that cryptomining facilities, which make Bitcoins, are seeing a nationwide backlash?

New York State has a two-year moratorium on cryptomining companies attempting to use natural gas and coal plants to power the most energy-intensive process for “mining” Bitcoins. However, a North Tonawanda company, Digihost, was able to get its permits before the moratorium went into effect and is now up and running, much to the dismay of many local residents, who have noise complaints, and environmentalists from across the state.

It wants to mine even more, but will need a renewal of a mandatory air pollution permit from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation before it can proceed. The DEC should take a good hard look at this situation before it issues any such permit.

How cryptomining works

First, it must be understood that there’s no real mining as we understand it going on – instead, Digihost uses the power from an old gas-burning plant, Fortistar, at 1070 Erie Ave., to run hundreds of specialized computer servers stacked inside shipping containers. The machines are racing to solve complex mathematical problems that require quintillions of numerical guesses a second. As a reward for this authentication service, these miners generate new Bitcoins – digital currency that can be bought, sold and used for purchases.

A Bitcoin can be used without intermediaries like banks or governments. It takes a long time to make one – hence, its value.

Dubious local benefits

With current Bitcoin prices – which have been as high as $60,000 – hovering above $25,000 for each digital “coin,” cryptomining can be extremely profitable – but for whom?

Not for the economy of North Tonawanda: Digihost has produced no local jobs, other than a few security positions, though the company mined about 832 bitcoins in 2022.

Though there may be few jobs, according to neighbors, there is plenty of noise, generated from all the fans needed to keep these computers from overheating. In a recent News story, Caitlin Dewey reported that Jack Kanack – a meteorologist and trained noise-meter reader – found the plant emitting high levels of low-frequency noises.

And environmentalists point to the greenhouse gases that will be emitted if Digihost gets its wish and increases the Fortistar natural gas burning plant’s output to full power. This could generate more than 300,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year – equivalent to the emissions from more than 66,000 motor vehicles.

No renewables yet

While Digihost previously told state officials that it plans to convert the Fortistar plant to renewable natural gas, both renewable and conventional natural gas leak methane, one of the worst greenhouse gases. Digihost also mentioned another dubious source of alternative power, hydrogen, which New York has no pipeline infrastructure to transport. There’s been talk from the company of investing in community solar farms and in electric car chargers in North Tonawanda. So far, it’s only talk.

What’s real is the noise and the emissions, which, as it stands now, will increase dramatically.

The DEC has already denied an air permit renewal to Greenidge Generation, a cryptomining operation near Seneca Lake, finding the plant inconsistent with the state’s climate law, which has set a goal of reducing 85% of statewide emissions by 2050 and zero-emissions electricity by 2040, among other targets.

It’s difficult to see how the Digihost operation could be perceived as being consistent with these goals.

The DEC should consider this application carefully.