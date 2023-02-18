Gov. Kathy Hochul did remarkable good deeds in signing the Foreclosure Prevention Abuse Act and in pushing to build new homes while curbing housing prices. It is unfortunate that she compromised those laudable actions by zeroing out the Homeowner Ownership Protection Program (HOPP) in her budget.

HOPP is a network of 89 organizations located all over New York State that provide free housing counseling and legal services for homeowners facing the risk of foreclosure. Zeroing out the funding also seems to work against her pledge to create 800,000 new housing units over the next 10 years.

The governor should include HOPP funding in her 30-day amendments, in concert with her action last year when she included $20 million in her budget for HOPP. The Legislature included an additional $15 million to fund the network for a year at $35 million.

Last year, HOPP sought a commitment of $115 million for three years at $35 million for the first year and $40 million for each year thereafter to provide the same level of services across the state. Current funding runs out July 15, and for this coming year, HOPP requires $40 million to ensure the network’s ability to address the increased need for homeownership preservation services.

These funds are what HOPP organizations use to take on foreclosure cases for back taxes, condo association fees, mortgage payments and other defaults that can lead to foreclosure for families. Every county in New York State has representation through the program’s housing counseling, legal services or both. Erie County has both.

It was a big deal last year when, for the first time, HOPP funding was included in a gubernatorial budget. The Legislature also supported with $15M to get to an historic total of $35M in fiscal year 2023. At first, HOPP funding came through settlement funds from the attorney general’s office, and lasted for some years. When those were exhausted, under previous administrations, funding was largely negotiated into the final budget with support from the Legislature.

If this funding is eliminated, the majority of the organizations performing this good work will be unable to continue. HOPP funding helps a wide-ranging number of people – including those trying to catch up on bills and unable to afford to hire an attorney.

Kate Lockhart of the Western New York Law Center has spoken to hundreds, if not thousands, of homeowners who are behind on their loans, and she has seen people cry when she told them her group could help them – and for free. This is about saving homes, and now it is especially important when people do not have anywhere else to go because rents have risen to high. Homeless shelters are full; so are hotels with people who are experiencing homelessness. The ramifications of abandoning this program are significant. Entire communities could be affected.

Erie County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns has been doggedly combatting “zombie” homes that have been abandoned by owners who are in foreclosure. One of the county clerk’s high-profile efforts has been the “Stay in Your Home” campaign – undertaken jointly with the Western New York Law Center. (For information, call 716-828-8429).

Last year, 5,700 people in Erie County received pre-foreclosure notices because they were behind on their mortgages. The county clerk is correct when he says no one should lose their home because of an absence of proper housing counseling that educates on loan modifications, mediation assistance and legal representation. This fall, the city will host its first foreclosure auction after a two-year moratorium. The county will also hold its own auction. More homeowners will face foreclosure.

The Legislature and governor’s focus should be aligned on this critical program. As Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, said: “It’s always a priority to keep people in their homes, compounded by the fact that banks do such a slow job on foreclosing, the ripple effect from a foreclosure really impacts a neighborhood, if the neighborhood is left with a zombie house.”

Hopefully the zeroing out was an oversight and the governor will remedy the omission in her 30-day budget amendment.

