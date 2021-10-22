The Editorial Board: Elect Kim Beaty for sheriff

Garcia says he is committed to developing a “modern, 21st century” operation, and understands the needs to improve working conditions in the department and to resist political appointments in the sheriff’s office. He would bring what appears to be genuine “compassion and empathy” to an office that sorely lacks those qualities.

DiNoto, unlike the other candidates, continues to work in law enforcement, with nearly 30 years in the Amherst Police Department. He is a certified master instructor with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services and, like the other candidates, pledges to keep politics out of the sheriff’s office.

But leading a contingent of officers is different from heading an operation the size of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Only Beaty has the kind of command history to document a ready ability to lead so large and sprawling an agency. What is more, as a Black woman, Beaty’s election will send an unequivocal message that change – in culture, in practices, in expectations – has arrived.

What is uncertain is how well Beaty fulfilled her duties as deputy commissioner. It’s odd and a little worrisome that her ultimate boss, Mayor Byron Brown, hasn’t endorsed the candidacy of a fellow Democrat.