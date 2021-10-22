The Editorial Board: Elect Kevin Hardwick as Erie County Comptroller

When it comes to the Erie County Comptroller, voters could be well served by either candidate, Democrat Kevin Hardwick or Independence Party member Lynne Dixon. Both have backgrounds in broadcast media and have served on the Erie County Legislature. Hardwick is a longtime political science professor at Canisius College, and he has the edge. We endorse him.
Dixon, who carries Republican and Conservative party endorsements, has a solid background in public service and in the media. She comported herself well during her time on the County Legislature and most recently as associate deputy comptroller. Dixon has a seven-page agenda of priorities and wants to continue what she cites as efficiencies and transparencies. She sets herself apart from the current comptroller in style and temperament and has developed a vision for the office, though her focus on political matters completely unrelated to the office – involving the collection of fines, for example – smacks of political manipulation. Still, she is smart and, unlike the current comptroller, of good judgment – just the kind of candidate who could boost the GOP in a blue state.
Hardwick, armed with a Ph.D. in political science with a concentration in public policy analysis and evaluation, is the better choice for the post which, thankfully, is being vacated by its controversial occupant, Stefan Mychajliw.
In fact, Hardwick said Mychajliw’s inappropriate political gamesmanship in the middle of the pandemic motivated him to run for the office.
Hardwick says he wants to make the Comptroller’s Office a hub for policy analysis – a source of information on proposals such as a convention center, Bills stadium or ErieNet. It’s an intriguing idea that he models on Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns’ effort on zombie properties.
After having served most of his legislative career as a Republican before joining the Democrats in 2018, Hardwick is, indeed, a maverick – one who understands the critical needs for the office’s independence and for repairing the professional culture that Mychajliw broke.
While either candidate would be an improvement, Hardwick is the better choice to make those repairs.
