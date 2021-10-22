The Editorial Board: Elect Kevin Hardwick as Erie County Comptroller

When it comes to the Erie County Comptroller, voters could be well served by either candidate, Democrat Kevin Hardwick or Independence Party member Lynne Dixon. Both have backgrounds in broadcast media and have served on the Erie County Legislature. Hardwick is a longtime political science professor at Canisius College, and he has the edge. We endorse him.

Dixon, who carries Republican and Conservative party endorsements, has a solid background in public service and in the media. She comported herself well during her time on the County Legislature and most recently as associate deputy comptroller. Dixon has a seven-page agenda of priorities and wants to continue what she cites as efficiencies and transparencies. She sets herself apart from the current comptroller in style and temperament and has developed a vision for the office, though her focus on political matters completely unrelated to the office – involving the collection of fines, for example – smacks of political manipulation. Still, she is smart and, unlike the current comptroller, of good judgment – just the kind of candidate who could boost the GOP in a blue state.