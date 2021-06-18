The Editorial Board: Efforts to whitewash U.S. history prove the value in celebrating Juneteenth

When then President Donald Trump had to postpone a political rally last year because it was scheduled on June 19, he commented that “nobody had ever heard of” Juneteenth until the controversy over his rally.
He only exaggerated slightly. The holiday that’s also known as Emancipation Day has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s, though it is largely unknown in many parts of the country. Thankfully, that is changing.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 that slaves in Galveston, Texas, were first told that they were free. They had not heard of the Emancipation Proclamation issued in September 1862 by President Abraham Lincoln.
President Biden signed a bill on Thursday that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo did the same last October, making June 19 a state holiday in New York.
Why should we take notice across the country of a day that was originally celebrated only in Texas? Because the end of slavery in the U.S. – which eventually came when Congress ratified the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865 – brought independence to a segment of our population that had been held in bondage.
Either date could have served to recognize the end of slavery, but Juneteenth has captured the public imagination. Now, it formally marks the event that allowed the nation to begin living up to the aspirations of the Declaration of Independence, one of the great documents in human history, but an unfinished one. Juneteenth is the necessary national companion to Independence Day.
After the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, part of America’s racial reckoning was to raise the profile of Juneteenth. The cause remains just as urgent this year.
Governors, lawmakers and education officials in some states in 2021 are legislating against teaching America’s racial history. The Florida Board of Education, at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis, this month approved new teaching restrictions that emphasize patriotism and the primacy of the U.S. Constitution.
The Florida resolution names “critical race theory” – a movement that examines how racism has resulted in inequities in American history – and “The 1619 Project” as being off-limits to teachers.
“The 1619 Project” is a New York Times journalism series, accompanied by a curriculum available to schools, that looks at U.S. history by focusing on slavery and the role of Black Americans.
Some red state officials, representing “the party of Lincoln,” apparently feel that impressionable young minds cannot handle some ugly realities of American history, including the fact that thousands of dark-skinned people were taken from Africa in shackles and brought to our shores to serve as free labor.
They also shudder at the term “white privilege,” a concept that describes not a life of luxury and ease for all light-skinned people, but the built-in advantages of being free from many of the daily slights, outrages and indignities that people of color face every day.
What’s happening in these state-mandated history and civics curriculums is the most notable example of whitewashing since Tom Sawyer tricked the neighborhood boys into finishing his fence.
George Orwell, in “1984,” wrote that “the most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”
Many Americans grew up with history books that were sanitized, ostensibly for our protection. The 1619 Project is not some Marxist manifesto intended to erase the American story, but instead to add to it. It wants to widen the lens rather than crop out the ugly parts of the picture.
There’s a saying in the recovery movement that “you’re only as sick as your secrets.” Keeping our youth shielded from the facts of slavery is like trying to hide a parent’s drinking problem or other family dysfunction. In the long run it’s the truth that sets us free.
Pass the red velvet cake and wish someone a Happy Juneteenth.
