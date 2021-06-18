The Editorial Board: Efforts to whitewash U.S. history prove the value in celebrating Juneteenth

When then President Donald Trump had to postpone a political rally last year because it was scheduled on June 19, he commented that “nobody had ever heard of” Juneteenth until the controversy over his rally.

He only exaggerated slightly. The holiday that’s also known as Emancipation Day has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s, though it is largely unknown in many parts of the country. Thankfully, that is changing.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 that slaves in Galveston, Texas, were first told that they were free. They had not heard of the Emancipation Proclamation issued in September 1862 by President Abraham Lincoln.

President Biden signed a bill on Thursday that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo did the same last October, making June 19 a state holiday in New York.

Why should we take notice across the country of a day that was originally celebrated only in Texas? Because the end of slavery in the U.S. – which eventually came when Congress ratified the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865 – brought independence to a segment of our population that had been held in bondage.