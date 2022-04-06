The Editorial Board: Efforts to lower gas prices welcome, though not equal in their consequences

Presidents and governors have a certain influence over the health of the economy, but it’s rarely direct and probably not as significant as many people believe. That’s true across the board, including the recently painful problem of soaring gasoline prices.

Neither executive, regardless of political affiliation, can directly or quickly alter the economic forces influencing those prices, well above $4 a gallon in this area. They can’t make drillers drill any faster, or make them drill, at all, for that matter. The same goes for refiners. And forget the Keystone XL pipeline. It wasn’t up and running before and its failure doesn’t stop shipments by other methods, including rail.

What they can do quickly is to lower or eliminate government taxes and, in the case of Washington, release stores from the strategic petroleum reserve. In New York, the former is under consideration and, in Washington, the latter is underway. Both are welcome, though not equally wise.

President Biden last week said that, in an effort to lower energy prices, the federal government would release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the reserve for six months. Although he said it was uncertain how far down that might drive gasoline prices, he suggested it could be between 10 cents and 35 cents a gallon. Average prices are up $1.36 a gallon from a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

It’s an appropriate use of that reserve, especially at a time of generally high inflation, coming out of a once-in-a-century pandemic. He also wants Congress to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies that lease public lands but are not producing. That’s a political response that is unlikely to produce agreement, though it could get those companies’ attention. More likely, it’s aimed at midterm voters.

Also useful, though with greater risk, is the proposal to drop the state gas tax starting in May and continuing through December or possibly for 12 months. That could cut another 33 cents off the price of a gallon of gas.

But as the good government group Reinvent Albany has observed, that strategy takes money away from road and bridge investments. It could also disproportionately benefit wealthier New Yorkers, who drive more than low-income people. And it would work against New York’s climate goals. A possible cut in federal gas taxes has also been discussed.

Four other states – Connecticut, Georgia, Florida and Maryland – have already approved a temporary elimination of their gas taxes. The idea is under consideration in additional states. Adding to its allure is that state treasuries, including New York’s, are bulging with federal pandemic aid.

Another approach is to persuade nations such as Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to produce more oil for export. It’s a fraught effort, given the leadership in those countries. Still, it would count as a failure to explore the possibilities. Biden is.

One of the advantages of lowering gas prices, however it’s done, is that ballooning transportation costs are helping to fuel inflationary pressures in every other sector of the economy, including groceries and all other consumer goods. That hurts everyone, including politicians whom voters blame – fairly or not – for rising costs.

Gasoline prices were abnormally low during the pandemic, as tens of millions of Americans drove less. As it began to ease last year and Americans returned to the road, pump prices began to rise. Largely, observers say, that was because oil companies had curtailed drilling during the worst of the pandemic and were slow to return to it, either as a matter of economic strategy or the complexity of the logistics.

Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine made matters worse – and more so in Europe than here. The Russian invasion upended expectation about the oil and natural gas supplies, a circumstance that was further complicated by severe sanctions levied against Russia for its actions.

As necessary and even as wholesome as those sanctions are, they’re not free to us. They add to the West’s end-of-pandemic struggles. But it’s important to remember that some share of our pain is driven by an essential response to the human crisis Vladimir Putin and his army are raining on Ukraine.

We should do what we can to limit pain at the pump, but it’s important to keep that pain in context and to honor our responsibilities.

• • •

