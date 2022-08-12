The Editorial Board: EEOC’s meeting here echoes the region’s historic efforts to push back on prejudice

The announcement that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will meet in Buffalo this month – the agency’s first meeting outside Washington, D.C., since 2015 – is welcome news in a city still coping with the heinous attack by a white supremacist who killed 10 Black shoppers at a Tops supermarket and wounded three others on May 14.

But it’s more than that, too.

The gunman highlighted deep fissures within Buffalo. Prominent among them is the systemic racism that afflicts one of the nation’s most segregated cities – one that nonetheless prides itself as the City of Good Neighbors.

None of this information is new and, to their credit, individuals, nonprofit groups and businesses have been hard at work to tell the story and change the narrative.

Consider the Greater Buffalo Racial Equity Roundtable which launched in 2015, and includes 33 community leaders and more than 350 community partners from public, private, nonprofit and faith institutions. That group convened to advance racial equity and promote the change required to accelerate a shared regional prosperity through a 10-point-agenda and supported by organizations including the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the City of Buffalo and many other local and national donors.

But if segregation is infused in the region’s history, so are efforts to bring about racial equity, starting as far back as the Underground Railroad at the Michigan Street Baptist Church.

A piece by William Evitts for the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society states that it can be argued that the 20th Century Civil Rights Movement began in Western New York and adjoining Fort Erie, Canada, in 1905. “Uncompromising protest and the demand for change, and led the way for the formation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) five years later,” he wrote, noting the use of 1910 as the official opening year of the NAACP, though there were preliminary meetings in 1909.

The “Niagara Movement” was “composed of 59 leading African American intellectuals, writers, newspapermen and activists, 29 of whom attended the organizational meeting in Buffalo,” and whose “moving spirit” was none other than W.E.B. Du Bois.

So, yes, it is wholly appropriate for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to hold its listening session in City Hall’s Common Council chamber on Aug. 22. The purpose is to gather input for its strategic enforcement plan for the next five years.

The gunman who stole 10 lives exposed the social and economic chasm that still divides this community but did not – could never – put an end to the hard work that has taken place to close those gaps.

America is still a work in progress, and that is what makes it great. As Charlotte A. Burrows, the EEOC chair said, “Wisdom exists in many communities outside of Washington, and Buffalo, like so many American cities, has a history inextricably tied to racial discrimination but also to resilience and civil rights advocacy.”

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.