The Editorial Board: Education stakeholders make a strong case to offer online learning to those it serves

As Buffalo schools plan a return to in-person learning next month, some stakeholders are pushing for the district to adopt an expanded form of remote learning to benefit students who did better remotely than they did in the classroom. It’s worth exploring as an experiment as the district gets back on its feet. For the coming year, though, Superintendent Kriner Cash is correct to want students in class.

Many students – probably most – suffered academically during the previous school year, when the Covid-19 pandemic made remote learning a health necessity. But some 20% of them, advocates say, actually thrived in the remote environment or at least performed better. Why not let them continue in that format, they argue.

Dia Bryant, executive director of the Education Trust–New York, said remote learning offers the opportunity to provide courses unavailable at some schools. Often, high-level physics or biology classes may be available at one school, but not at another. When offered as a remote option, the class is available to all students.