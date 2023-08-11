It’s good that the state Health Department is calling Erie County Medical Center to account for the catastrophic conditions in its behavioral health emergency department. But why was Albany so slow to respond? It also must answer for failing to protect some of the most vulnerable among us.

The issue might not have come to light but for the actions of stressed-out and fed-up nurses who, in a two-minute, 15-second video posted eight months ago, sounded an alarm about conditions in the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, known as CPEP. What it and additional reporting revealed was shocking:

One nurse said she had taken care of 50 patients by herself on one shift. Others said they regularly cared for a double-digit number of patients.

A patient, beset with feelings of worthlessness and talking of suicide, spent nearly three days in the largest observation room in the department with roughly 40 other patients.

Anxious family members couldn’t see their loved ones and struggled to get updates on their condition.

One woman, following a two-day stay in the observation room in November, reported filthy floors, 50 patients crammed into an area with no place to sleep, food left sitting out for up to 12 hours, and one patient who had a seizure and was ignored for several minutes.

The state Health Department launched an investigation after the video was posted, inevitably raising the questions about whether it knew of such conditions earlier. If not, why not? And if, so, why did it take the public posting of a disturbing video to prompt action? Lives were at stake.

Action, at least, is underway. Health Department investigators found that the hospital did not comply with state Public Health Law “related to the development and implementation of an annual clinical staffing plan” for CPEP. While no fine was associated with the finding, ECMC had to submit a plan of correction to the state, which was accepted.

Among the improvements undertaken, planned or under consideration are:

Providing for video visitation for patients so they can potentially speak with loved ones during their stay.

Physical upgrades to the unit, included within a $13.5 million funding request through the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program.

Hiring more permanent staff and temporary agency workers, as needed.

Creating a “social worker discharge planner” position to act as a “tour guide” to answer questions and rotate through the waiting area.

Modified assignments sheet to clarify responsibilities both for staff members and for potential reviewers looking back at conditions months later.

An expanded public waiting room, renovated adolescent treatment area to provide a new group activity area and creation of comfort and quiet rooms to assist with de-escalation and treatment.

Such changes offering the possibility of improved service are both welcome and necessary. A mental health crisis can be fearsome and tragic.

Still, these improvements don’t answer the larger question of why conditions were ever allowed to become so desperate without the Health Department stepping in. If it happened once, it could happen again.

Buffalo’s CPEP is the one of the largest such units in New York, which makes it especially significant. But if those crucial deficiencies could take root here, other facilities could also be at risk. Patients and family members around the state might want to know that Albany is on the ball.

