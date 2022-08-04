The Editorial Board: ECC’s new president leads the college toward a trimmer but reinvigorated role

It’s a painful time at SUNY Erie Community College, but as the struggling institution works through its challenges, it’s possible to see the outlines of better days beginning to take shape. For that, credit the college’s new president.

David Balkin arrived here six months ago from Ivy Tech College in South Bend, Ind., a school whose own troubles he helped to overcome. Here, he found a community college beset by declining enrollment and revenues, offering courses that few people wanted and supported by a staff too large for the shrinking demand. The result has been predictable and severe: layoffs, program cuts, retirement incentives and, in all likelihood, a shrinking footprint.

But severe doesn’t mean unnecessary or even unwanted, at least not by taxpayers and anyone who wants the county to maintain a useful, forward-looking college. It’s an unpleasant task, but Balkin’s work is creating an environment in which a reimagined college may be able not just to function, but to thrive.

The new president is pursuing his vision of ECC on several fronts: eliminating poorly attended programs; scaling payroll to demand; negotiating partnerships with businesses; and more. Perhaps the most significant part of his approach, though, is his understanding of a community college’s primary role: to provide a valuable education that will lead to a high-paying job.

That’s a surprisingly different view than has sometimes been the case in Erie County. Here, with the college’s three campuses, a big part of the mission has been for classes to be conveniently located. That’s driven much of the pressure to maintain all the locations, in particular the South Campus in Orchard Park, which is the one most likely to be significantly downsized.

Multiple campuses may have made sense at one time, when costs were lower, training demands were less particular and technology was lacking. Because all those factors have changed, all involved must learn to adapt – or adapt to learn.

Balkin’s experience shows that is achievable. He has found that students will travel greater distances to gain a better education. At Ivy Tech, he said, some students traveled 30 minutes to two hours in exchange for the expected future benefit of professional and financial success.

That concept may need some time to take root here. The good news is that at least a little time is available. While Balkin says all three of the campuses may take on new forms down the road, it will require a minimum of a couple of years to determine their ultimate configurations. Regardless, he has said, the three-campus model is “unsustainable.” With that, changes are underway.

Already, the college has authorized the layoffs of 150 employees, a level that was needed because not enough employees accepted a voluntary retirement incentive. Ninety of the workers affected were in maintenance and clerical positions, and Balkin helped many to find other jobs in county government. Another 60 layoffs were within the college’s faculty and administrative unions. Most of those positions were part time and none was actual faculty.

Now, Balkin is beginning the work of creating a new strategic plan to succeed the unrealistic five-year plan that expired in 2021. Its focus is on what Balkin calls “student-centric” core values, including attractive programs related to careers in high-demand, high-wage fields.

ECC has been under stress for years. Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra, out of office since 2008, had pushed for consolidation of the college and more recently sounded the alarm on its financial trajectory. The problems might have been more readily addressed had they been acted upon earlier.

Still, few question that Balkin is doing what is necessary. Some don’t like how the work is being pursued – that’s inevitable – but the new president is leading ECC in a new, more useful direction. There will likely be some additional pain ahead as the role of the campuses is redefined but that, too, is unavoidable. The alternative to dealing with it is nothing anyone should want to consider.

