The Editorial Board: ECC’s new president has the chance to put the college on more secure footing

The City Campus, meanwhile, serves many low income and minority students. There are other ways to deliver high quality education to students who might otherwise attend the South Campus. Society has become acclimated to virtual learning, which works better for older learners. Could that serve students while helping to lower costs?

Balkin succeeds Dan Hocoy who left after three years at ECC, taking the president’s post at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City. The ECC board had declined to offer Hocoy a contract extension. Hocoy was named president of Goddard College in Vermont this past summer.

William D. Reuter, vice president for administration and finance officer at Hudson Valley Community College and former chief administrative and finance officer at ECC, deserves thanks for his work in taking the helm in July 2020 while the college looked for a new president. Reuter was not a candidate for the permanent position.

Balkin, who has been chancellor of the South Bend-Elkhart campus of Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, appears well qualified not only to lead the college but to rethink the model here. He has an impressive background, working across the educational aisle and into the business arena, creating beneficial partnerships.