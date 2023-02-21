Now that David Balkin has been out of the picture for two months as president of SUNY Erie Community College, let’s hope that new leaders’ plans to reverse some of his major initiatives will prevent further financial hemorrhaging. We remain skeptical.

Just a couple of years ago, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned of the college’s numerous shortfalls which, he said, “if not addressed, could result in the bankruptcy of the college in the next few years.” A consultant’s study underscored the redundancies and problems within the ECC structure and Poloncarz, in a letter to county legislators, emphasized the urgency, warning that the college had “one additional year of breathing room left” to implement reforms or face dire consequences.

Balkin promised to be the college president who could right the sinking ship. He had been chancellor of the South Bend-Elkhart campus of Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana and had built a reputation for fostering academic relationships with business and industry during his career. But here, he lasted only 11 months, leaving after an undisclosed internal conflict cost him the Board’s support.

Balkin’s full-steam ahead approach rankled the old guard, perhaps not without some cause. Longtime staff wrote letters to the editor protesting what they viewed as Balkin’s ham-fisted approach.

He made drastic changes that, at the time – and perhaps still – seemed necessary to save a drowning three-campus college system that has been plagued by low student enrollment and whose North Campus has long struggled to maintain its enrollment against the lure of neighboring Niagara County Community College. The loss of Erie County students to NCCC meant a huge transfer of funds in the form of “chargebacks” – fees imposed on local governments when residents attend a community college outside of their home county.

Balkin’s cost-cutting ideas included the push several months ago to switch from a computerized resource planning system that college administrators characterized as a “disaster.” The real disaster ended up being the confusion around the system’s effectiveness.

The Erie County Legislature reluctantly approved $6.8 million in funding for ECC to move from its current system, WorkDay, to the Banner system used by a majority of SUNY campuses, while also maintaining WorkDay until the transition was complete. The decision to get rid of WorkDay was based largely on the recommendation of Balkin, who said it cost the college $12.5 million since 2017 but never worked properly.

Perhaps someone should have checked with the IT department, whose team strongly disagreed with that assessment. No matter. It turned out that switching to Banner would cost upwards of $27 million over five years, according to Kathy Callesto, an ECC associate vice provost, who led a committee that held 53 hours of work sessions to determine if the change was worth it.

We agree with Erie County Legislator John Gilmour who stood perplexed: “…and now Balkin left and all of a sudden they can fix it? It’s a miracle!”

The other miracles – or reversals – college leaders are floating include possibly rehiring people who lost their jobs in a wave of county-assisted retirement incentives and layoffs. Balkin’s attempts to move away from ECC’s three-campus model and “right-size” the college based on enrollment that has dropped by nearly half, to fewer than 7,000 students, in the past decade fell flat. No surprise. Any whisper of consolidating campuses has met with strenuous community resistance. Just ask former County Executive Joel Giambra what it was like when he broached the subject in the early 2000s.

Balkin also eliminated low-performing programs, angering some faculty who feared he was aiming to close the South Campus as part of the plan to build a new Bills stadium. He also antagonized college supporters when he proposed moving the library at ECC’s City Campus into the Erie County library system’s main downtown branch.

As college leaders roll back some Balkin cuts, they should ask themselves: Will returning systems that were failing in the first place stabilize the college and prepare it – and its students – for a healthier future? Probably not.

