The Editorial Board: ECC faculty can best serve the college by accepting Balkin’s willingness to meet

Faculty members at SUNY-Erie Community College are understandably worried about pending changes at the institution they value and have pledged to “fight for ECC” as staff and program cuts take effect.

That’s a potentially helpful promise, as long as they recognize the importance abiding by the first rule of holes: When you’re in one, stop digging. In this case, that includes refraining from accusing the college’s new president of “savaging” the college.

ECC is in a hole – a deep one. Enrollment and, with it, revenues have cratered. The college, spread over three campuses, was until recently offering classes in which few students were interested. In trying to be all things to all people, it has put its future at risk. If the college’s faculty is to play a constructive role in creating a vibrant future – as it should – then it needs to begin there. This isn’t their fathers’ ECC.

The hostility of some who attended a recent forum on ECC isn’t an encouraging omen. Some of that, no doubt, traces to remembrances of a healthier institution, but some surely stems from a lack of communication between the faculty and the college’s new president, David Balkin. Fixing that lack is a good place to start.

Leaders of the faculty and administrator unions complained last month that Balkin has not invited them to discuss the issues facing the college, even though about one-third of recent layoffs affected their members, though no actual faculty.

The WNY Faculty Coalition, meanwhile, didn’t invite Balkin to attend the forum it held on the matter of ECC’s future last week. Balkin, for his part, said he would have been happy to attend and would be interested in any future meetings. Faculty should accept the gesture.

We don’t know that there will ever be a meeting of the minds on plans for the college. The problems are significant – they’ve already led to 150 layoffs – and signs point toward a significantly reimagined institution.

Much of the faculty anguish flows from fears that Balkin will close the South Campus in Orchard Park. It’s a confusing moment, to be sure, since the college president has been clear that the three-campus model is unsustainable while also saying there are no plans to close the South Campus.

If that seems contradictory, it also creates an opportunity for discussion. In the private sector, labor and management have managed to work together in times of crisis – at least some of them, some of the time. If the two sides can agree on the scope of the threat, faculty members may be able to identify creative solutions that might otherwise go unexplored.

But that will take more of Balkin’s open approach and less of the faculty’s seeming hostility. If Balkin is late in reaching out to faculty, he at least seems to have stretched out his hand out now. Anyone interested in helping to shape the future of this valuable but threatened institution should reach for it while avoiding counterproductive accusations of institutional savagery.

