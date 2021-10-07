The Editorial Board: ECC faces hard truths with proposal to shrink South Campus

Consolidation among its campuses has become an elephant in the room that Erie Community College can no longer ignore.
ECC’s interim president, William D. Reuter, stepped gingerly around the topic when discussing a report from an architecture firm recommending that the college close two buildings on the South Campus.
A master facilities plan developed by JMZ Architects was “not set in stone” and the college was not ready to make decisions on building renovations and upgrades at its three campuses, Reuter told The News.
Reuter and some college trustees earlier this year told Erie County lawmakers that maintaining three campuses is not sustainable due to the cost and the state of the school’s finances. As we noted in this space in July, the South Campus would be the most logical one to sacrifice, though not at all painless. The JMZ Architects report acts as a trial balloon, stating that the Orchard Park campus is where consolidation should start. That will cause some hurt feelings, but it would be irresponsible for ECC to pretend that nothing has to change.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2022 includes $19.8 million in operating funds for ECC, a $1 million increase from last year. Reuter told the county legislature in July that if not for county aid and $29 million in one-time federal pandemic relief money, the college would be in great financial peril.
As of May, the college had reduced its payroll by about 65 employees since Reuter took over as interim president in June 2020.
Declining enrollment has plagued ECC. When the Board of Trustees last May approved a budget that left tuition unchanged for the 2021-22 academic year, Reuter said that tuition revenue had fallen to $38.4 million in the 2020-21, down from $54.5 million in 2016-17. Annual state aid also fell by $2.6 million during that period.
The JMZ report recommends $284.4 million in facilities upgrades, about two-thirds of which would be made at the North Campus. The cost estimate for the proposed improvements at North Campus was $178.3 million, while facilities upgrades for City and South campuses were pegged at $36.7 million and $45.8 million, respectively.
The News reported that JMZ architect Sarah Mojzer told a committee of ECC board members last week that she recommended closing buildings four and five on the South Campus. Her plan would consolidate student services, library, student lounges and a café into renovated space inside building two.
Nationally, the number of students enrolled in community colleges last spring was down 9.5% from the year before, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. The pandemic and move to remote learning were one reason, as overall college attendance dropped 5%.
Two-year colleges are generally a tuition bargain, charging thousands dollars less than the typical four-year school. Keeping ECC viable will ensure affordable higher education is within reach for many. We’re glad that the school’s leadership is taking a realistic look at hard choices it faces.
