The Editorial Board: ECC faces hard truths with proposal to shrink South Campus

As of May, the college had reduced its payroll by about 65 employees since Reuter took over as interim president in June 2020.

Declining enrollment has plagued ECC. When the Board of Trustees last May approved a budget that left tuition unchanged for the 2021-22 academic year, Reuter said that tuition revenue had fallen to $38.4 million in the 2020-21, down from $54.5 million in 2016-17. Annual state aid also fell by $2.6 million during that period.

The JMZ report recommends $284.4 million in facilities upgrades, about two-thirds of which would be made at the North Campus. The cost estimate for the proposed improvements at North Campus was $178.3 million, while facilities upgrades for City and South campuses were pegged at $36.7 million and $45.8 million, respectively.

The News reported that JMZ architect Sarah Mojzer told a committee of ECC board members last week that she recommended closing buildings four and five on the South Campus. Her plan would consolidate student services, library, student lounges and a café into renovated space inside building two.

Nationally, the number of students enrolled in community colleges last spring was down 9.5% from the year before, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. The pandemic and move to remote learning were one reason, as overall college attendance dropped 5%.