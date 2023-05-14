It would be unrealistic to expect dramatic positive change on Buffalo’s East Side only one year after a racist massacre at the Jefferson Avenue Tops markets.

But the timetable for addressing the East Side’s multiple issues – all of which stem from decades of engineered inequity – will need extreme acceleration to compensate for past inaction. Two separate reports were completed by University at Buffalo Urban Studies professor Henry Taylor and his teams of researchers in 1990 and 2021. Though they are 30 years apart, the stories these studies tell are chillingly, depressingly familiar.

Taylor used U.S. Bureau of Census data to create this snapshot of East Buffalo’s economic health:

• Unemployment at 18% (1990) and 11% (2021).

• Residents living below the poverty line at 38% (1990) and 35% (2021).

• Average household income levels of $39,350 (1990) and $42,000 (2021).

• Less than a third of residents owning their own homes (both reports).

It takes a massive, relentless effort to move the needle on numbers like these and clearly no such effort took place between 1990 and 2021. Even though the problems were well known and notable investments were made, whatever was done was not enough.

Neglected neighborhoods

And then there are the countless quality-of-life areas where East Buffalo has fallen short for decades. A vigorous communitywide campaign brought a Tops Markets in 2004; it is still the only traditional, full-service supermarket in the area and it’s unlikely that another will come. Compare that to the Grant/Amherst neighborhood, where it’s possible to walk between Wegmans and Tops. Or think of Hertel Avenue, where Dash’s and the Lexington Co-op are within a few blocks of each other.

Sidewalk infrastructure throughout most of the neighborhoods is in bad repair, with some blocks lined with broken trails of concrete fragments. Curbs are often completely missing and pedestrian walkways often nonexistent.

Mature tree cover – which would provide shade, stormwater management and reduce pollution – is lacking on most blocks, and countless vacant lots that could at least be transformed into shady community gardens remain filled with weeds and debris.

It’s not necessary to read an academic study to know about these issues. Anybody who has driven through these neighborhoods has seen them – and now it’s possible to tour them virtually, through Google streetview. While sections near the University at Buffalo, Canisius and the Medical Campus contain intact neighborhoods, too much of the rest of East Buffalo looks like more resources have been devoted to demolition than to anything else.

The big push

It took a massacre for these inequities to be laid bare in a way that could no longer be ignored. Those lives won’t come back but – if the real work is done – the neighborhoods they once lived in can begin to heal.

It’s important not to get discouraged. Residents know about the fledgling efforts that are gathering steam right now. They need to join them, fight for them and not give up until that needle starts moving in the right direction.

Immediately after the massacre, resources began to flow and projects were initiated. A food co-op, a mobile fresh food market, new farmers markets and new food-growing operations are either operational or on the way.

Additional affordable housing developments and new job training programs are also in progress. A new manufacturing facility on East Delavan is ready to hire 500 more people, and other startups are coming.

Funds aren’t lacking. In addition to roughly $1.1 billion in federal and state funds pledged to various East Buffalo causes and projects by state and federal government leaders, the Buffalo Together Fund, initiated by area foundations after the massacre, looks to build an overall strategy for reinvestment before it spends its millions.

It will be a while before anything now in the works reaches critical impact. The beginning of things never looks that impressive.

But it can’t take another 30 years. That is not an option. We’ve prepared a list of metrics to help measure this essential transformation. Some are not immediately available but need to be monitored. We’ll update the list every May.

A list of metrics to measure East Buffalo progress

• Unemployment: 11% in 2021

• Percentage living under the poverty line: 35% in 2021

• Average household income: $42,000 in 2021

• Percentage of home ownership: 32% in 2021

• Percentage of renters paying less than 30% of their incomes for rent: 45% in 2021

• Number of new fresh food retailers:

• Number of vacant lots redeveloped (7,700 city-owned as of March, 2023)

• Number of affordable housing units completed: TBD

• Miles of infrastructure repair (streets and sidewalks) completed: TBD

• Number of trees planted: TBD

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.