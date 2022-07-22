The Editorial Board: Early distribution of 5/14 donations helps those who suffered most directly

In a deliberate and mindful strategy, the managers of a fund meant to help those harmed by the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo are distributing some of the money even before all the program’s rules are established.

The decision is prompting some objections, but the leaders of the 5/14 Survivors Fund are doing what is both necessary and right. Those, who by a thoughtful standard, are suffering the most and in the greatest need are being allowed to request the early payments. With that, the fund is already starting to do its important and purposeful work. It’s making a difference.

The program was initiated in the immediate aftermath of the racist shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, and it is being handled professionally by the National Compassion Fund. With some $4.5 million in donations, it was created with understanding that the critical needs of some people would justify disbursing some payments before the rules could be established. Formal distributions are scheduled to begin Oct. 24.

That’s not an unfair or unreasonable approach. Indeed, it’s just the opposite. This isn’t a lottery; it’s a wholesome and thoughtful effort to support a range of suffering people who endured unimaginable pain and loss when a heavily armed and protected gunman massacred 10 people and injured three more.

There is no disadvantage to helping those in greatest need as quickly as possible. With that in mind, fund managers have made advance payments available to families of those killed in the attack and to those who were wounded, in amounts of $25,000 and $10,000, respectively.

All three of the people injured in the attack have received advance payments, along with half of the families of the 10 people who were killed, said Jeffrey Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund. A total of $155,000 has been distributed so far.

“If people needed it, it’s there and we’ll get it to them,” Dion said. “All of those families who requested it have been paid that advance.”

That’s the key point: This is an advance, not an extra payment. Once the organization has established procedures for distributing the funds, amounts already delivered can be counted toward the total. No one should feel left out or slighted.

One hundred percent of the money given will be distributed to recipients, and donations will be accepted until Sept. 20. The web address for making donations is: gofundme.com/f/buffalo-survivors-fund.

