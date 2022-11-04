The Editorial Board: Early, absentee voting make casting your ballot easy

Three cheers for New York’s commitment to serving its voters and especially for Erie County, a leader in providing a healthy supply of places for voters to cast early ballots.

Early voting for November’s general election began last Saturday in New York and continues through Sunday. It’s another year of heightened interest in Erie County, even with early voting around half the rate of the presidential election year of 2020.

Other counties should learn from Erie’s example. With 38 places to vote early, Erie County is a luminary, providing one polling place for every 25,000 residents. Niagara County, with just four early voting locations, provides less than half that availability: one early polling place for every 53,000 residents. It’s not just about potentially crowded polling places, but the distances that voters must travel to cast an early ballot.

New York has also been a leader in expanding the use of absentee voting, to the distress of many Republican Party officials in this blue state. But the fact is that greater turnout benefits everyone – even the losers, if it lets them know they are on the wrong track and induces them to respond to the needs of the public. Increased participation can also help to provide the necessary healing after hard-fought campaigns – assuming, that is, that neither side resorts to lies about a “stolen election.”

For that reason, and for the convenience of voters, New York should look to expand and codify absentee voting in the state. Several other states, red and blue, conduct their elections exclusively by mail, and they do it without political drama. New York should identify and adopt best practices.

Both categories of nontraditional voting serve the public, some of whose members may remain skittish about Covid-19, some where two-income households or where odd work schedules may complicate getting to the polls on Election Day.

Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For other information on locations for early voting or Election Day polling places, check the website of your county’s Board of Elections.

But, please: Vote.

