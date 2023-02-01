The Editorial Board: Dubious public incentives in Niagara Falls

Incentivizing businesses is, admittedly, a political and economic minefield, but the recent decision to subsidize two fast food restaurants in Niagara Falls offers a moment of clarity – one that Albany needs to see clearly.

There was nothing illegal about using public tax dollars to bring A&W and Moe’s Southwest Grill to Rainbow Boulevard in the Falls. Indeed, the incentive complies with the mandate requiring restaurants and retail outlets benefiting from this incentive to support tourism or be located in distressed areas. Niagara Falls qualifies for both.

The problem is less that the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency granted these applications than in a poorly worded law that cleared the way. It’s certainly fair to expect that tourists will patronize these restaurants, given their planned locations, but there is little reason to believe they will do anything to bolster tourism. The waterfalls are the reason to visit, not a root beer.

That tax breaks are needed to draw businesses to New York is no secret. This is a high-tax, over-regulated state; incentives are necessary just to compete. It’s unfortunate but it’s a fact.

Still, the key is to deploy these benefits strategically. Funded by taxpayers, they create economic disparities among businesses in the same sector. In this case, as a local assemblyman observed, these two restaurants will have a notable advantage over their competitors.

“We’re putting existing business at a deep disadvantage,” said Democrat Jon Rivera, whose 149th District covers parts of Buffalo, Lackawanna and Hamburg. “There are restaurants within probably walking distance of that location that have been trying to grow and expand and find success. They’re owned by local people, people who have called Niagara Falls home for all their lives.”

Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, joined Rivera in criticizing the IDA’s decision. Referring to a 2013 update of the law that limited the use of these incentives, he said, “The ban we enacted in 2013 had exceptions which were only intended to support projects that would provide high-paying jobs to help improve economically distressed areas,” observing that the two restaurants would create just 20 full-time jobs.

“Subsidizing fast-food restaurants is not a viable economic development strategy,” he said.

It’s especially not viable when the recipient acknowledges he would have built even without the incentive. That's what Muhammad Shoaib said about these two restaurants, which he and wife, Hina Qureshi, are planning to open.

But, as all politicians know – they do it, themselves – it’s human nature to make the most of any financial opportunity. In the end, this is about a poorly written law. The Legislature should tighten it up.

