The Editorial Board: Drones may be part of preservation solution, but Jemal proves role of communication

Part of Buffalo’s charm – and part of what is driving our economic resurgence – is our architecture. Jonathan Sanger, the Hollywood producer currently filming the “Untitled Cabrini Movie” in Buffalo, put it this way: “The architectural splendor in Buffalo is amazing.” Two recent developments bode well for preserving our city’s special appeal.

It’s a 21st century solution to protecting Buffalo’s 19th century buildings: drones.

The Brown administration plans to use drones to help inspectors target problems in old buildings. Patrick Walsh, co-founder and CEO of Buffalo-based EagleHawk, says drones with high-resolution cameras, zoom cameras and thermal imaging capabilities can spot problems such as leaks in roofs, water intrusion and even slight movements.

Preservationists argue the issue runs much deeper. No drones were needed to see – with the naked eye and from ground level – that the building at North Oak and Genesee streets had been deteriorating for years. The building partially collapsed after neglect from a recalcitrant former owner with a raft of housing court violations.