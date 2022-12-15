The Editorial Board: Drastic step of eminent domain is justified for South Park buildings

Eminent domain is a grave step, to be sure, but the argument for forcing the sale of two buildings on South Park Avenue is compelling. Darryl Carr, the owner of the historic structures, has resisted all efforts to force him to maintain the buildings.

The City of Buffalo is now taking further steps in pursuing eminent domain proceedings against Carr. It is justified in doing so.

In successive court appearances that go back to at least 2011, Carr has been repeatedly ordered by Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney to fix and mothball his buildings at 110 and 118 South Park Ave. One of the structures is the oldest still standing in the Cobblestone District, which has both local and national historic preservation designations.

When Carr bought the buildings in 2009, the district had been a local Historic Preservation District since 1994. By then, efforts to preserve what little remains of Buffalo’s earliest history in the Canalside area were well underway. This owner knew what he was getting into, but he came with the intent to demolish anyway, undaunted by judges, City of Buffalo attorneys, fines, preservation groups or bad press. We’ll give him this: He’s stuck to his story, claiming that the buildings are deteriorated beyond repair and do not fit into his plan for a 55-story building on the site.

But a 55-story building – provided that Carr even has the resources to construct it – doesn’t fit here. At 17 stories higher than Seneca One, it would be a strange addition to this historic district and Carr has not demonstrated any past history or current ability to complete such an ambitious project.

Carr’s insistence that the structures can’t be rehabilitated has been disputed by many, including an engineer’s report commissioned by Preservation Buffalo Niagara, which lays out exactly what needs to be done to stabilize 110 and 118 South Park.

Though Carr compares his inability to get a demolition permit with ADM’s unfortunate success in taking down the landmarked Great Northern grain elevator, the circumstances and levels of delinquent ownership do not compare. Even if the cases were similar, two wrongs don’t make a right. City of Buffalo officials made a hasty and tragic decision when they set the wheels in motion to demolish Great Northern. With another demolition of landmarked properties threatening, this time the city is doing the right thing by considering eminent domain. It makes no sense to leave these properties in this uncaring owner’s hands any longer.

A public hearing is scheduled at 5 p.m. Jan. 10, allowing the Council and the administration of Mayor Byron Brown to make a final determination on 110 and 118 South Park Ave., after examining public feedback and findings from an environmental review. According to Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning, this is the necessary next step in “... seeing that 110 and 118 South Park are preserved and redeveloped.”

For more than a decade, those who want to protect Buffalo’s historic built environment have called for Carr to either repair his buildings or sell them to someone who will – and there have been offers. Now is the time for these advocates to step forward so it’s made publicly plain to both a delinquent owner and Buffalo’s governing body that people who flagrantly neglect landmarked buildings can – and should – have them taken away.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.