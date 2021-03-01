The Editorial Board: Draft report on Sheriff’s Office lays out a path toward improved professionalism

If the 16 years that Timothy Howard has occupied the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has demonstrated anything, it is that taxpayers can’t count on a sheriff to run a professional shop. New policies, standards and goals are essential and the proposals of the county’s Police Reform Citizen Task Force has identified some worthy places to start.

Among the draft report’s recommendations are improved transparency, more diversity in its force, better training and greater citizen oversight, including a citizen review board that would investigate all citizen complaints against deputies. In an important change that would benefit deputies and the community, it recommends creation of a crisis team to respond to mental health calls.

What it doesn’t propose are urgent improvements in jail operations, which state overseers have identified as among the worst in the state. They are as crucial as anything else.

Still the recommendations of the panel, created by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order, point the way toward a sheriff’s office that is better prepared to do the job that county residents have a right to expect.