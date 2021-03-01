The Editorial Board: Draft report on Sheriff’s Office lays out a path toward improved professionalism

If the 16 years that Timothy Howard has occupied the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has demonstrated anything, it is that taxpayers can’t count on a sheriff to run a professional shop. New policies, standards and goals are essential and the proposals of the county’s Police Reform Citizen Task Force has identified some worthy places to start.
Among the draft report’s recommendations are improved transparency, more diversity in its force, better training and greater citizen oversight, including a citizen review board that would investigate all citizen complaints against deputies. In an important change that would benefit deputies and the community, it recommends creation of a crisis team to respond to mental health calls.
What it doesn’t propose are urgent improvements in jail operations, which state overseers have identified as among the worst in the state. They are as crucial as anything else.
Still the recommendations of the panel, created by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order, point the way toward a sheriff’s office that is better prepared to do the job that county residents have a right to expect.
Among the task force’s recommendations is to broaden the makeup of a force of deputies that is overwhelmingly white and male. Few, if any, public positions are more hobbled by a lack of diversity than policing yet, as it stands, the Sheriff’s Office employs only two nonwhite deputies – one Black and the other Native American. Just 12 of the 146 deputies are female, and all of them are white.
Even in a countywide setting, it is critical for the sheriff’s office to represent the community at large. It’s an important part of building trust among the population served.
Also of demonstrable importance is the recommendation to mandate the use of body and dashboard cameras and to establish an “early warning system” to monitor deputies who have been subject to complaints or discipline. It was during a field test of body cameras that one deputy recorded another deputy’s assault of a citizen. Without it, the public would likely never have known.
That deputy, Kenneth Achtyl, was later convicted of a misdemeanor and left the force. Had an “early warning system” been in place, Achtyl – who had a reputation for pushing people, according to another deputy – might have been corrected before breaking a man’s nose and forfeiting his job.
The need is great and, with Howard not running for reelection this year, the timing is right.
