The Editorial Board: Downgrading Scajaquada does more than just heal Delaware Park

It’s time to say goodbye to a dangerous – and unneeded – expressway. The transformation of the Scajaquada, aka Route 198, into a two-lane parkway could not begin soon enough.

The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council’s recommendation proposes instead an Olmstedian parkway with two lanes for cars, a tree-lined median and plenty of infrastructure for bikers and walkers.

This is what Buffalo needs.

For a highway that’s less than four miles long, the Scajaquada has been able to wreak an impressive degree of havoc in Buffalo. The damage started right from the beginning when the first section, completed in 1961, cut Delaware Park in two, slicing across Hoyt Lake, changing a tranquil view of water, trees and monuments into one dominated by a concrete superstructure. It also became nearly impossible for residents to walk from one section of the park to the other.

Adjacent neighborhoods have also felt the Scajaquada’s negative impact. Its exits intrude on formerly quiet, tree-lined streets and it’s not uncommon for speeding drivers to plow into the front yards and sidewalks of Parkside, one of Buffalo’s most prominent historic communities.

And there was a death. Three-year-old Maksym Sugorovskiy was killed on May 30, 2015, when a driver veered off the expressway into the park, where Maksym was walking with his family. Ultimately, that’s what it took to seriously consider major changes to the park, including its potential removal.

The creation of a solid plan for the Scajaquada has largely taken place over the past 18 months, though the input that informed the four possible scenarios – now narrowed to one – and 39 metrics has been gathered over years of community engagement.

Careful attention to every neighborhood, institution, and natural resource along the expressway’s path has led to a proposal that prioritizes people and communities, not traffic. There will be bridges and crossings for bikers and walkers. Bike lanes and sidewalks will be lined with planting strips. Historic walking paths between the Albright-Knox Art Museum (soon to be AKG Buffalo) and the Buffalo History Museum will be restored. For that matter, walkers will be able to actually see both institutions from the same vantage point along Hoyt Lake. The connection between the north and south end sections of Lincoln Parkway will be restored.

The benefits extend beyond Delaware Park. It’s possible that walking paths could once again reconnect the park and Forest Lawn Cemetery. Agassiz Circle could become a circle once more. There’s even a new opportunity to restore Scajaquada Creek and make Buffalo State College a waterfront campus.

Finally, the eastern end of the new parkway would feature an at-grade intersection at Main Street with the parkways continuing to East Delavan Avenue. The confusing (and dangerous) connections with Route 33 would be removed.

There’s a reason beyond safety and the promotion of healthy neighborhoods that traffic isn’t the main factor here. Most drivers who use the expressway now use it as a local access road, rarely traveling its full length. Less than 18% of these drivers use it for their work commutes. This highway isn’t needed. A parkway will do the job.

Ironically, the trend of urban highways that brought with it both the Scajaquada and the Kensington expressways hit Buffalo just as the city began to decline in population and economy. Indeed, some historians believe that Buffalo’s midcentury highway building and its subsequent failure to construct effective public transportation helped hasten that decline.

It’s probably too late to fix those big mistakes completely, but the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council’s recommendation is a start toward reconnecting neighborhoods and providing robust, healthy access to the beautiful green spaces that Frederick Law Olmsted left us.

This won’t be an easy – or short – process, but the result will be worth it.

