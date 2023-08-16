It’s Government 101: Secrecy breeds suspicion. Sometimes, it may be necessary – with some personnel matters, for example – but even then it comes at a cost. Better to get things out in public, even if it’s unflattering, and move ahead.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is playing catchup on that reality in regards to internal reports on the county’s performance in December’s disastrous blizzard. After at first declining to release the reviews, he now promises to release some of the information, but not all. And, so, the question remains: Why?

The issue arose after The News sought to review those reports, as it had done with reports produced by New York State and Buffalo. The difference, as Poloncarz noted, is that Erie County’s reports represent individual products of different departments, as opposed to a single, overarching report.

Why should that make a difference?

The county’s explanation is that because the departmental reports are considered internal documents under the state Freedom of Information Law, any opinions within those documents may legally be redacted. It’s true, but the law doesn’t require them to be redacted. Why not release it all? If it seems appropriate, the county can add comments to opinions it finds questionable.

It would be no surprise that everyone, from governments to motorists to pedestrians, made critical mistakes in the teeth of the historic, unforgiving blizzard that overwhelmed much of Erie County last December. Most people, we suspect, would recognize that, including the voters who will choose a county executive in November’s elections.

That’s why Poloncarz’s initial reluctance was so puzzling. It inevitably made people wonder if there was something the county didn’t want them to know. The change of heart may help some, but it is still bound to leave question marks.

This wasn’t about delayed road repairs or whether some senior public officials should be paid overtime. This was a catastrophic event that killed 47 people. In Erie County, alone, about 30,000 people lost power as heavy lake-effect snow continued for several days and temperatures plunged below freezing.

Other reports have cited bad communication and software issues as a common problem. Failure to close roads quickly enough was a contributing factor. There are many lessons for individuals, agencies and governments to absorb. That happens by facing the facts, not by concealing them.

As Poloncarz has said, climate change is real and it’s here. We’re seeing it all around. One of the most likely consequences in Western New York is more frequent lake-effect storms as higher temperatures prevent Lake Erie from icing over.

And with that, the county has taken important steps, with plans to increase pre-emptive driving bans and to pre-position high lifts to better maintain travel by emergency vehicles. Also important is the county’s push to create a more effective warning system that rates the severity of blizzards in much the same way that hurricanes and tornadoes are categorized.

Those are thoughtful, focused responses for which the county deserves credit. But the public that pays the bills deserves to know the whole, unredacted story.

It doesn’t matter that certain parts of the county’s review can be legally withheld. What matters is that they shouldn’t be. And it makes little difference that the city and state released reports compiled in a different way and in a different format.

These are matters of life and death. Let the public in on all of it.

