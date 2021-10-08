The Editorial Board: Don't forget a flu shot in a year when the need is higher

So Western New York is confronting factors that include a fully vaccinated rate of no more than 64% for Covid-19, ICUs that are near capacity, a flu season that is likely to be aggressive and a public weariness that could make it all worse.

It would be all too human to discount the need for a flu vaccine, given the dominating influence of Covid-19, but it’s a mistake. Although the flu is significantly less likely to require hospitalization or cause death, it can still do both, unnecessarily demanding the attention of health professionals who should be attending to other medical problems. After all, people are still having heart attacks, getting cancer and suffering from gallstones – the treatable condition that killed a decorated Army veteran in Houston because unvaccinated Covid patients were filling the beds.

Don’t be selfish. Covid and flu shots are safe, free and effective. They are widely available. Both are important this year and can be administered in the same visit. Getting them will help protect you and your family from illness while fulfilling a duty of citizenship. And it’s better than dying.

