The Editorial Board: Don't forget a flu shot in a year when the need is higher

Speaking of vaccinations …
For all the talk – and the urgency – of ensuring that Western New Yorkers are immunized against the deadly threat of Covid-19, it’s easy to overlook the need for residents here also to protect themselves against the plain, old flu. Although it’s not nearly as dangerous as Covid-19, it can still put people in the hospital and some unfortunate share will die.
Compare the two: While the World Health Organization estimates that between 290,000 and 650,000 people die of flu-related causes every year worldwide, the Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 4.8 million people since March 2020, including 710,000 in this country alone.
Both diseases, and their mortality rates, can be dramatically lowered through vaccination. What is more, as immunization rates rise, so will the staff and space available to treat those who must enter the hospital for any reason.
That’s a critical factor. Already, Americans have died from treatable conditions because unvaccinated Covid patients were overwhelming hospitals. Those who are vaccinated for both Covid and flu can all but eliminate the risk of becoming one of those people while performing a life-saving service to those who need care while easing the burden on the health professionals trying to provide it.
In an unexpected quirk of circumstances, intensive care units in Western New York are bulging – last month with their highest number of patients since the pandemic began – but not because of Covid-19. Instead, other illnesses and possibly elective surgeries are filling those beds.
Erie County Medical Center’s ICU was recently at 87.5% capacity, for example, with 42 of 48 ICU beds in use. But just four of the patients were being treated for Covid-19.
But full is full. Without enough people vaccinated, those units can quickly be overwhelmed, leading to unnecessary deaths and new restrictions on hospital admissions.
Experts say the flu risk is higher this year than last, ironically, because it was all but absent last season as masking, distancing and other precautions limited its universe of hosts.
But as the season changes and people move indoors, health experts worry that influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are likely to hit early and hard. That is due partly to vaccine hesitancy, partly to Covid fatigue and partly because of what might be called corporeal forgetfulness.
“We now have a whole year of the population not being exposed to RSV and the flu, so our immune system has forgotten a little bit what they are,” said Dr. Stephen Turkovich, chief medical officer at Oishei Children’s Hospital. “There’s a lot of vulnerability out there. That makes me very worried.”
So Western New York is confronting factors that include a fully vaccinated rate of no more than 64% for Covid-19, ICUs that are near capacity, a flu season that is likely to be aggressive and a public weariness that could make it all worse.
It would be all too human to discount the need for a flu vaccine, given the dominating influence of Covid-19, but it’s a mistake. Although the flu is significantly less likely to require hospitalization or cause death, it can still do both, unnecessarily demanding the attention of health professionals who should be attending to other medical problems. After all, people are still having heart attacks, getting cancer and suffering from gallstones – the treatable condition that killed a decorated Army veteran in Houston because unvaccinated Covid patients were filling the beds.
Don’t be selfish. Covid and flu shots are safe, free and effective. They are widely available. Both are important this year and can be administered in the same visit. Getting them will help protect you and your family from illness while fulfilling a duty of citizenship. And it’s better than dying.
