The Editorial Board: Do-nothing Niagara Falls developer should get out of the way of city park proposal

Sometimes, it seems like there is a conspiracy to keep Niagara Falls, N.Y., from capitalizing on its proximity to an amazing natural wonder. What’s the motivation, though? What’s to be gained?

Those answers are hidden in the mist, but one thing is certain: Howard Milstein’s Niagara Falls Redevelopment is part of the problem.

The company owns 142 acres of undeveloped land in downtown Niagara Falls that it’s done nothing with for more than two decades. Now it’s refusing to sell 12 acres to the city for a multipurpose gateway park.

Over the years, Niagara Falls Redevelopment has proposed many different projects for its downtown holdings, as reported by The Buffalo News and Niagara Gazette, including:

• 2005: Plans for a $12 million “hospitality, entertainment and retail” complex on a former city playground on 10th Street were submitted by Niagara Falls Redevelopment and approved.

The plans never got past a foundation, which might actually be called progress in the world of this development company.

• 2014: Niagara Falls Redevelopment considered plans to build a 6,000- to 8,000-seat entertainment venue in the city. This would be a year-round facility that could host concerts, sporting events and other shows.

Anyone caught an act there?

• 2017: Niagara Falls Redevelopment submitted a plan for a $205 million hotel in downtown Niagara Falls, the Grand Hotel and Spa, to be built on the site of the long-vacant Native American Center for the Living Arts, better known as “the Turtle.”

The long-vacant Turtle is still there – and still vacant.

Other projects announced by NFR include a boxing hall of fame, a pop art museum and a huge underground aquarium. To date, the company has built nothing. And now, it’s standing in the way of a legitimate effort by the city of Niagara Falls to develop a crucial parcel of land.

The city plans to construct a multipurpose Centennial Park at John Daly Boulevard and Falls Street, which would have an outdoor amphitheater, ice rink, indoor arena, adventure course and water feature, among other amenities.

Indeed, it sounds much like the ambitious projects proposed and never attempted by NFR over the years, except that the city’s park, inspired by a well-conceived tourism master plan and developed with help from Niagara University, is a serious effort to improve the Cataract City’s offerings to tourists and residents.

Why can’t NFR give up this fraction of its holdings for the greater good of Niagara Falls? Surprise! It now says it wants to build a data center in the same spot as the proposed Centennial Park.

In partnership with Canadian developer Urbacon, NFR says it would create the Niagara Digital Campus, which is to employ 500 people within its 600,000 square feet facility.

Never mind that this part of Niagara Falls isn’t zoned for such a purpose, that the city has imposed a moratorium on data centers and that the area is surrounded by residential neighborhoods. Does anyone have any reason to believe that this data center will ever be built? We don’t.

The city of Niagara Falls has raised the possibility of using eminent domain to take over the 12 acres needed. Normally, we’d be hesitant about endorsing such an aggressive legal strategy, but in this case, it would serve the public good, using long-fallow land for a purpose that could legitimately be called highest and best.

Recreational opportunities in downtown Niagara Falls are few and far between. In addition, this truly is a gateway location; visitors exiting Niagara Scenic Parkway drive by this site daily.

A beautiful park would be a significant improvement from the weeds, debris and Niagara Falls Redevelopment signage that currently spoil this acreage.

Rather than getting as far as eminent domain proceedings, it would be best for NFR to do the right thing and sell the land to the city at a fair price.

The city of Niagara Falls has recently made commendable efforts to add to its amenities, including the addition of an Underground Railroad Heritage Center and the reconfiguration of access-blocking Niagara Scenic Parkway. New York State continues to make strides with improvements to Niagara Falls State Park, other nearby state parks and their trails.

Niagara Falls Redevelopment has sat by and done what it does best, at least in Niagara Falls: not a thing. At the least, it should allow those who want to do more continue the important work of fixing Niagara Falls. If it won’t, the city should go ahead with eminent domain.





