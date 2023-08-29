Now that Savarino Companies has moved to wind down its operations, the remaining question about some of its high-profile projects should become more clear, especially as it pertains to the DL&W Terminal, a project that must be completed one way or another.

The company blamed its shutdown on “ongoing and increasing costs” stemming from a dormitory renovation project at SUNY Alfred State that its surety bond firm was forced to complete on its behalf. The downward spiral occurred after the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York terminated Savarino. Savarino denied claims made by the authority and followed with a lawsuit, accusing the state agency of wrongful termination and breach of contract. It remains pending.

In an extensive article by The Buffalo News’ Jonathan D. Epstein, developer Samuel Savarino, the company’s founder and CEO, explained how he still might be involved through other legal entities.

The bottom line is that the handful of projects Savarino Companies had in the early, mid or late stages need to be completed. Savarino has taken this mission to heart and has his own ideas about continuing, in some form, or easing the way for other developers.

Starting with perhaps the most high-profile project, the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal near Canalside, Savarino is collaborating with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to repair and restore the second floor, turning it into a waterfront music venue. Savarino’s vision included a public market, with artist studios and a movable stage. The first floor would house a new Metro Rail station.

The structure has not been used as a train station since the last Erie-Lackawanna passenger train departed in 1962. But it is prime space – too valuable to continue going unused, especially as Buffalo continues its revival.

In 2019, NFTA commissioners awarded “pre-development rights” to Savarino Cos. for redeveloping the second floor. Savarino Cos. was the only developer to submit a proposal.

Savarino said “we intend to keep working with the NFTA to make the project a reality.” Meanwhile, the NFTA stated that “While Savarino’s involvement with the DL&W is “uncertain at this time, the NFTA will continue to advance the DL&W project.”

That’s good, but the public could use a clearer answer. The NFTA has spent $52 million on preliminary improvements, and is now using another $30 million in state funding for the improved core-and-shell.

The Howell Street project, meanwhile, will not be affected. Savarino received city approval to redevelop the burned-out former factory along the Scajaquada Creek into a 50-unit waterfront apartment complex.

As for the Hame project, Savarino Cos. did not complete its purchase of three factory buildings on Tonawanda Street. The company will not pursue that project, but Savarino said work that has already been completed could benefit a new owner.

Savarino had also planned to spend $9 million to redevelop the former Farmers & Mechanics Building in the City of Lockport, adding 30 new residences to the landmark building. Similar to the Hame project, Savarino has not completed its acquisition of the property. He said he did not think “it would be prudent” to go ahead with that purchase.

Finally, the Welch’s project involved a partnership between Savarino and another firm. It includes an agreement to buy and redevelop the historic former headquarters of Welch’s Grape Juice Co. in the Village of Westfield. Since Savarino can no longer act as the contractor, changes could occur. Another contractor would have to be selected, possibly altering cost projections.

It's a difficult situation. The DL&W renovation and others are important projects that benefit the community and should be completed, regardless of which development company does the work.