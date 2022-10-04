The Editorial Board: Diversion program for young offenders serves the interests of convicts and public

High praise and encouragement is due to a new diversion program designed to offer a second chance for young offenders, while avoiding unduly harsh punishment. It is not a “pass” for hardened criminals but an attempt to steer wrongdoers in the right direction.

In the example reported in The News, Daniel D. Hill, a 21-year-old from Kenmore, was accused in May 2020 of entering the closed Hodge Wine & Liquor store on Elmwood Avenue, near West Utica Street, and stealing merchandise.

Several people broke through the glass window of the store that night during a Black Lives Matter protest spurred by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Hill was the only one arrested at the scene that night. He was charged with first degree reckless endangerment, second degree riot and resisting arrest. He could have faced up to seven years in prison if convicted on all charges and become another young person swallowed by the system.

Instead, last week, the now-24-year-old completed U-CAN, or “United Against Crime Community Action Network” – the second person to do so. The program focuses on criminal suspects between the ages of 18 and 25 who have been arrested on a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor charge and who have no prior record. They are deemed at risk of committing future crimes. Offenders must plead guilty to a crime but then can lessen that conviction, or in some cases have it dismissed.

Those in the program are teamed with a mentor and required to meet with that person once a week for an hour for a year. In addition, they must report back to court regularly and receive counseling and referrals to services such as job training. As District Attorney John J. Flynn said, it is similar to other diversion programs, such as drug court.

Hill now has a misdemeanor of second-degree trespass on his record. It is not the heavy, life-altering mark that a felony conviction would have wrought, as Erie County Judge Susan Eagan described. Eagan supervises the diversion program which she modeled after a similar effort in Cohoes, outside Albany, and started by Andra Ackerman, now an Albany County judge.

Eagan understands what successful program completion means for these young people and, for that matter, society, and so do those who collaborate on this joint effort: Erie County Court, the District Attorney’s Office, Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, Erie County Probation Department, Peaceprints of WNY, Project Blue and volunteer mentors from the public.

These stakeholders are putting in the effort and, as Eagan said, “reimagining some of the roles and looking at it from a different perspective,” and at no extra cost. It is exactly as described: a second chance.

• • •

