The Editorial Board: Diversification at South Buffalo's Tesla plant keeps company on track for success

President John F. Kennedy would often quote the “great French marshal” Hubert Lyautey, who asked his gardener to plant a tree. When the gardener cautioned that the tree would not reach maturity for 100 years, Lyautey replied, “In that case there is no time to lose, plant it this afternoon.”
That’s a lens with which to view Empire State Development’s investment of more than $950 million in the Tesla plant in South Buffalo. It may take years for the plant to reach its full potential, but for now the facility has met its state-required job targets. Whether most of the jobs land in the solar roof sector or other forward-looking technologies, having Tesla here is a long-term investment that will bear fruit in the future.
Tesla said Tuesday it has 1,619 full-time and 17 part-time employees at its RiverBend factory, with plans to continue hiring. Some employees continue to work in solar roof manufacturing, a business that has stagnated while the company tries to overcome complexities in manufacturing and installing the product.
Other workers at RiverBend are producing components for electric vehicles and batteries, or logging data for autonomous driving programs.
Critics don’t like the fact that some of the jobs do not require a college degree or pay high wages, but Western New York needs jobs of every kind. Manufacturing is embedded in our DNA and it has provided an entry point into the workforce for many generations.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a conference call last week that he expects the company to achieve “Full Self-Driving” cars sometime this year, with robotaxies taking us from place to place in vehicles with a better safety record than human-driven cars.
Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” feature is a driver-assist system that controls some of the car’s functions but still requires human supervision. That doesn’t meet the definition of autonomous vehicles, which can operate with no human supervision.
There are bugs to be worked out. Federal regulators said Tuesday that the company is recalling nearly 54,000 cars and SUVs because their Full Self-Driving software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt.
Musk has made similar predictions about autonomous vehicles in previous years, but give him this: His drive and spirit are necessary if his vision is to become reality. The achievements of his SpaceX program testify to his entrepreneurial abilities.
Technology leaders like to quote Mark Zuckerberg’s motto, “Move fast and break things.” However, we’re content to let the state’s investment in the Buffalo Tesla plant play out over the long term.
Startup culture is fickle, with many more misses than hits. Musk’s company produces diverse products geared toward the technologies of the 21st century. Buffalo will profit from having a stake in Tesla's success.
• • •
