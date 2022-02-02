The Editorial Board: Diversification at South Buffalo's Tesla plant keeps company on track for success

President John F. Kennedy would often quote the “great French marshal” Hubert Lyautey, who asked his gardener to plant a tree. When the gardener cautioned that the tree would not reach maturity for 100 years, Lyautey replied, “In that case there is no time to lose, plant it this afternoon.”

That’s a lens with which to view Empire State Development’s investment of more than $950 million in the Tesla plant in South Buffalo. It may take years for the plant to reach its full potential, but for now the facility has met its state-required job targets. Whether most of the jobs land in the solar roof sector or other forward-looking technologies, having Tesla here is a long-term investment that will bear fruit in the future.

Tesla said Tuesday it has 1,619 full-time and 17 part-time employees at its RiverBend factory, with plans to continue hiring. Some employees continue to work in solar roof manufacturing, a business that has stagnated while the company tries to overcome complexities in manufacturing and installing the product.

Other workers at RiverBend are producing components for electric vehicles and batteries, or logging data for autonomous driving programs.