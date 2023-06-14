A 13-acre college campus in the middle of Buffalo will soon be empty. More importantly, the hopes and dreams of the hundreds of students who thought to complete their education there have been abruptly interrupted.

As efforts to help these students continue their studies go on, it will be essential to make sure any gaps left by the loss of Medaille University’s programs are identified and addressed by other area institutions.

When Medaille announced in May that it would close Aug. 31, 1,700 students were faced with the prospect of finding new educational homes – quickly. Though more than 30 area colleges have formed teach-out agreements, and Medaille is doing all it can to help, it comes as no surprise that finding the right fit at the right school – with no time to spare – isn’t so easy.

Some students – such as J’niyah Davis and Toni Rodgers – have to find institutions where they can complete their senior years. It is not ideal. As Davis said, “I really wish I could have finished my senior year at Medaille.” But at least Davis and Rodgers have identified schools that offer their chosen degrees. Prospective freshman Kayla Schaefer is having a tougher time finding a school that offers veterinary technology, one of Medaille’s longtime specialties.

Schaefer may end up pursuing online work or trying area community colleges to piece together her program of choice.

Many smaller colleges and universities both in Western New York and across the U.S. face worries about enrollment and sustainability. Some experts, such as Nathan Daun-Barnett, of the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy at the University at Buffalo, stress that program diversification targeted to sectors where workers are needed could help such institutions survive.

It is about educational value. The value that these departing Medaille students will now have to find elsewhere.

