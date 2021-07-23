The Editorial Board: Disco skating is how we roll; Flynn gets spotlight; Nwora gets a ring

When the Erie Harbor Development Corp. put out a press release announcing a roller skating rink will open at Canalside in August, ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia mentioned memories of the “roller disco era” of the 1970s.

It’s a reference lost on anyone born after the Jimmy Carter administration, but it got us wondering if the rink will become a summer version of the World’s Largest Disco event held each winter.

We think the ECHDC should lean in to that sensibility and show roller disco movies at Canalside, starting with “Xanadu” and “Roller Boogie.”

We don’t want anyone to break a hip, but the baby boomers among us would be happy to break out the muscle T-shirts and disco curl hairstyles to relive our youth.

The announcement said the rink will offer free skating on Fridays before 5 p.m., giving boomers enough time to skate, towel off and make the early bird seating at dinner.

...

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has a new title: president-elect.

The National District Attorney’s Association voted unanimously to elevate Flynn to that position at its conference last week.