The Editorial Board: Diminished enforcement ability requires communities to act cautiously on pot lounges

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in the state of New York, cities, towns and villages must proceed with caution when it comes to the question of authorizing “pot lounges.” Why? Most trips to the pot lounge are likely to involve some form of transportation other than walking, and in some percentage of those visits, inhalers will drive themselves. That’s unsafe at any speed.
But based on the tentative comments from town supervisors, most would rather opt out. It might not be a bad idea, at least until police are better able to apply standards of marijuana intoxication and then test for them.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is the vice president of the National District Attorneys Association. He has spoken to counterparts in Colorado, Oregon, California and Vermont and all other states that have legalized marijuana over the course of the past five or six years. Every district attorney has told him the No. 1 problem was safety on the roadways. As he said, the difference between pot and alcohol is that you can drink socially and not become intoxicated or impaired. You cannot do that with marijuana: “Once you take a hit of marijuana, you’re high.”
Flynn and the state district attorneys association noticed that a draft of New York State’s legislation contained the reduction of driving while under the influence of marijuana to a violation. He and the association fought the reduction and, to their credit, lawmakers listened. It remains a misdemeanor to drive under the influence of marijuana. But there is the other prong to consider, and that is the difficulty of proving marijuana intoxication.
No roadside test exists to detect if a driver smoked marijuana. If the officer does not see or smell marijuana and the driver does not admit to ingesting marijuana, Flynn cannot prosecute the case, a particular problem with edibles. An officer making an arrest must identify that the driver is under some form of impairment while driving, and they need to identify the substance.
Officers who are trained to do that work are in short supply in New York. Few are in Erie County. Some local police agencies have no qualified drug recognition experts. It is part of the problem with the legislation, as Flynn sees it, and it should be a shared concern.
Lawmakers mention in the legislation that they will fund more drug recognition training for state troopers but they need to do the same for local law enforcement agencies, but the new law allocates no money for state police and doesn’t even contemplate funding other law enforcement agencies. It’s a failure of process.
Localities can opt out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses. They can pass a local law by Dec. 31 but cannot opt out of allowing people to consume marijuana in their communities. Someone can petition the local government for a referendum on sales and consumption.
In an ideal world, customers of pot lounges would summon a ride-hailing service. But this isn’t that world. Local elected officials and their constituents must be cautious going forward.
