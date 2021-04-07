The Editorial Board: Diminished enforcement ability requires communities to act cautiously on pot lounges

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in the state of New York, cities, towns and villages must proceed with caution when it comes to the question of authorizing “pot lounges.” Why? Most trips to the pot lounge are likely to involve some form of transportation other than walking, and in some percentage of those visits, inhalers will drive themselves. That’s unsafe at any speed.

But based on the tentative comments from town supervisors, most would rather opt out. It might not be a bad idea, at least until police are better able to apply standards of marijuana intoxication and then test for them.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is the vice president of the National District Attorneys Association. He has spoken to counterparts in Colorado, Oregon, California and Vermont and all other states that have legalized marijuana over the course of the past five or six years. Every district attorney has told him the No. 1 problem was safety on the roadways. As he said, the difference between pot and alcohol is that you can drink socially and not become intoxicated or impaired. You cannot do that with marijuana: “Once you take a hit of marijuana, you’re high.”