The Editorial Board: Despite tragic events, don't discard bail reform legislation

A horrible local tragedy has brought forth calls for rolling back New York state’s 2019 bail reform laws – or at least further revising them, as was done last April. It’s important to consider all the elements, including those that brought about reform in the first place, before any hasty reactions or decisions.

Keaira Bennefield, 40, was shot in front of her children on Oct. 5, allegedly by her estranged husband, who had been released from custody the day before. Adam R. Bennefield turned himself in Oct. 4 to answer assault charges against Keaira, but, apparently, the charges were not serious enough to be bail-eligible.

Under the 2019 bail laws – including the April 2022 revisions – broadly speaking, only violent felony charges are bail-eligible unless the charges involve illegal guns, rearrests or infliction of “serious harm.”

Once again, the pressure is on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature to consider whether this law sufficiently protects residents of New York, but, with the political season in full fury, it’s more important than ever to maintain a factual, data-based approach to any future action – or inaction – on bail reform.

There are questions that should be considered, including: Why were the bail reforms enacted?

In 2019, New York lawmakers passed legislation that eliminated the use of cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges. In that, they were a year behind Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, who implemented bail reform rules within his office.

The reasons were compelling. Too often, bail had become a way to punish those who had not been convicted of any crime other than not being able to pay bail. Often, people sat in jail waiting for a trial longer than they would have been incarcerated had they been convicted. Loss of income, homelessness and even suicide resulted for many accused of minor crimes.

Many states, including New Jersey, California, Nebraska, Indiana, Alaska, Kentucky and Illinois, have, for similar reasons, passed comprehensive bail reform packages, with some eliminating cash bail entirely. Red and blue states, alike, have seen the wisdom of bail reform.

These and other states recognize that continued reliance on cash bail as a condition of pretrial release undermines the ability to administer justice and perpetuates racial and economic disparities. (This heavy dependence on bail is almost unheard of outside the United States.)

Another question: Since the laws were enacted, is there evidence linking them to rising crime? According to 2020-21 New York state court figures, people released without bail reoffend at similar rates to those who are assigned bail and pay it, suggesting bail is not a deterrent.

In addition, a January 2022 study by the Albany Times Union suggested that relatively few people released under the new law went on to be rearrested for serious offenses. In nearly 100,000 cases between July 2020 and June 2021 where someone was released pretrial in a decision “related to the state’s changed bail laws,” just 2% of those 100,000 cases led to a rearrest for a violent felony. Of those, 429 cases led to a rearrest for a violent felony involving a firearm. Data from the New York City Criminal Justice Agency indicates that these trends show little or no difference to rearrest statistics prior to the legislation.

A final question now being raised by law enforcement: Should New York judges take into account the “dangerousness” of a defendant to the community when considering bail? New York is the only state that does not employ this criteria; judges can only use bail as a tool to ensure that defendants return to court. One reason: The notion of dangerousness has been consistently rejected for fear that it would reinforce racial disparities in the justice system. Currently about half of those incarcerated in New York state are Black. (New York has a 15% Black population.)

If New York’s bail reform laws are subject to future revision or even go back to the drawing board altogether, it is essential that all the questions comprising the big picture of this situation are considered. Carefully. That includes the concept of dangerousness.

In the furor and sloganeering of a hard-fought governor’s race, it’s questionable as to whether careful consideration and factual research are behind Republican candidate Lee Zeldin’s calls for revoking bail reform.

Tragedies often evoke change. But the change must be thoughtful and must be buttressed by facts, not emotions. And it should not be driven by political opportunism.

