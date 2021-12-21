The Editorial Board: Despite the lure of Buffalo, keep the Bills playing in Orchard Park

That would be true for any team, but it’s especially so in the National Football League’s second-smallest market, where the pressures to go elsewhere are both inevitable and consistent.

Consider: If negotiations continue to move smoothly, the Pegulas think they could be in a new Orchard Park stadium by the 2027 season. But to build anywhere in Buffalo would be far more complicated and expensive, given the costs of land acquisition, the potential complications of existing infrastructure and what everyone should recognize as the inevitability of costly and time-consuming lawsuits.

This is Buffalo, after all.

The good news is that this project does seem to be moving along, about as speedily as anyone might dare to hope. It’s possible that a deal could be done as early as next week, though, given the complexities, sometime early in 2022 seems more likely. Still a lot has happened already, including a consensus that a new stadium is even necessary.