The Editorial Board: Despite the lure of Buffalo, keep the Bills playing in Orchard Park

It’s time to call this a done deal. The Buffalo Bills will soon have a new home and it will be built in Orchard Park. The Pegulas, owners of the Bills, want it that way and in the name of ensuring that the Bills don’t decamp for more lucrative locations, Gov. Kathy Hochul believes it’s important to honor their wishes.
“We are very intently focused on keeping the Bills here,” Hochul said on Monday. “If Orchard Park’s their first choice – their only choice, it’s Orchard Park – we’ll make it all happen.”
The governor also said she believes, as she has stated in the past, that the state, the Bills and Erie County can reach an agreement on where to build a stadium and how to pay for it by the end of the year.
Hochul’s opinion matters, too, given that New York State is expected to foot the largest chunk of the estimated $1.4 billion cost of building a new stadium adjacent to the existing one. She’s not alone. Mayor Byron W. Brown and Rep. Brian Higgins have also recently come out in favor of building in Orchard Park, largely to ensure that the Bills remain here.
That will be a disappointment to fans who have argued for building a new stadium downtown, where it could jolt the city economy and be easily accessible by public transportation. It has been an alluring prospect and, as with the University at Buffalo’s North Campus, there’s a fair argument that the stadium should have been built downtown 50 years ago.
But it wasn’t and now it’s time for decisions. The fact is that the owners of the team are entitled to significant influence.
That would be true for any team, but it’s especially so in the National Football League’s second-smallest market, where the pressures to go elsewhere are both inevitable and consistent.
Consider: If negotiations continue to move smoothly, the Pegulas think they could be in a new Orchard Park stadium by the 2027 season. But to build anywhere in Buffalo would be far more complicated and expensive, given the costs of land acquisition, the potential complications of existing infrastructure and what everyone should recognize as the inevitability of costly and time-consuming lawsuits.
This is Buffalo, after all.
The good news is that this project does seem to be moving along, about as speedily as anyone might dare to hope. It’s possible that a deal could be done as early as next week, though, given the complexities, sometime early in 2022 seems more likely. Still a lot has happened already, including a consensus that a new stadium is even necessary.
At nearly 50 years old, the existing facility is in demonstrably rough shape. Cracks in the concrete allow even a drizzle of rain to drip through, progressively weakening the structure. Joints along the stadium’s 300 level are shifting. Some areas have required patching or the addition of steel beams and splints to ensure continued safety. Even then, rates of deterioration are accelerating.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who once wanted to renovate the existing facility, last month announced his support for building a new stadium. Citing a state study of the options, and given the longer lifespan of a new facility, Poloncarz concluded that an expensive new stadium represents a better use of public funds than an expensive project to upgrade the current one.
Some still question the need for the public to shoulder any of the costs. The Pegulas are wealthy, they point out, and thousands of county taxpayers never step inside the stadium. Some, it is rumored, don’t even care about football.
Indeed, football remains private enterprise and the Pegulas expect – like all business owners – to profit from their venture.
But another hard fact: An NFL franchise isn’t just another widget factory or a distribution center or even a favored restaurant chain. Pro-sports teams may not count as essential components of a successful city in the way that a hospital or airport does, but in most places, they are deeply woven into the civic fabric and nowhere is that truer than in Buffalo. The Bills are a significant cultural asset and an economic magnet that helps to attract newcomers.
Put simply, Buffalo cannot afford to lose the Bills and public support is the coin of the realm. Right or wrong, fair or unfair, that’s the price of admission, especially in a small market.
Buffalo has long shown that it is willing to meet that requirement. A new stadium is necessary, the public will pay a share of the cost and it will be built in Orchard Park. Let’s get on with it.
