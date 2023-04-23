One would think high-profile cases such as the one in which notorious landlord and one-time fugitive Angel Elliot Dalfin was finally snared over lead-paint hazards would discourage other landlords from ignoring lead paint laws.

For the worst offenders, it doesn’t. That suggests the need for even tougher laws.

State Attorney General Letitia James went straight after Dalfin and his companies and extracted $5.1 million in restitution and penalties this past November. The money will be used to fund ongoing childhood lead-poisoning prevention programs run by Buffalo and Erie County.

But the problem continues. The Attorney General’s Office recently filed a lawsuit against Farhad Raiszadeh and Shohre Zahedi who, for more than 15 years, had been buying properties in East Buffalo and renting them to primarily low-income and minority tenants, including families with young children. The lawsuit accuses the couple of lead paint violations at 47 of the 75 properties they own. “At least 16 children have been diagnosed with lead poisoning while living in these properties,” the AG’s office said.

Lead poisoning is forever. Children who survive severe cases – some don’t – may be left with intellectual disability and behavioral disorders, according to the World Health Organization, which says there is no known safe level of concentration in the blood. Failure to remedy these issues is unconscionable and worthy of severe punishment.

James understands that. She hopes to force the Raiszadeh Group to pay penalties and restitution to the families affected and recover payments of “potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Anyone going into the residential rental business should know lead-based paint is one of the top threats to young children living in old houses. Children in Western New York suffer from the highest rates of lead poisoning in all of upstate, and Buffalo is home to the highest percentage of homes built before World War II of any large city in the country.

The Environmental Protection Agency (www.epa.gov/lead) provides information to help keep homes healthy and safe from lead.

Catherine Amdur is the city’s Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services. Amdur looks for chipping or peeling paint. The city takes several actions to combat lead poisoning, including the Pro-Active Rental Inspection program sponsored by Fillmore Common Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski and Niagara District Member David A. Rivera.

The legislation, passed during the pandemic, toughened the previous requirements. It sends inspectors into all non-owner-occupied one- and two-family rental units and once the residences are approved, they issue a Certificate of Rental Compliance, which must be renewed every three years. Inspectors check for infestation, safe exits, smoke detectors, carbon dioxide detectors, leaking pipes and more.

In order to be a contractor in the City of Buffalo, one must have renovation, repair and painting training focusing on safe work practices. The city has voluntarily made it a requirement that all their contractors must have this training. Additionally, the city has already had many of its inspectors go through the training in lead safe work practices.

Amdur also co-chairs the Buffalo & Erie County Lead Safe Task Force, along with Melanie Desiderio, deputy environmental health director at the Erie County Health Department. The Community Foundation convened the Lead Safe Task Force in 2018 and continues to facilitate its work. Get Ahead of Lead (www.GetAheadofLead.org) was created for landlords to provide them the tools to help keep their properties lead safe.

Buffalo, Erie County and the Attorney General’s Office all seem to have their minds right on this terrible, ongoing problem. They need not only to keep up their efforts, but to periodically evaluate whether, despite their focus, they need to do more. Plainly, children are still being poisoned.

• • •

