The Editorial Board: Despite enforcement issues, state’s gun laws still make a difference

Though gun registration compliance is disappointingly low, it looks like New York State’s 2013 Safe Act is doing just that: keeping New Yorkers safer.

For proof, look at the numbers: In 2020, New York had fewer gun deaths per 100,000 residents than all but four other states, and its gun death rate was 61% lower than the national average, according to Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Those statistics do not take into account the new gun restrictions passed this year in the aftermath of the May 14 massacre at the Jefferson Avenue Tops and the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. It’s encouraging to know that the Safe Act – which, among other provisions, banned the sale of assault weapons and required anyone who owned such guns to register them with state police – was already making a difference.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2022 legislation – which raised age requirements, restricted concealed carry, expanded Red Flag protections and more – demonstrates New York’s determination to move in the opposite direction of states like Mississippi, which, in 2020, had 28.6 gun deaths per 100,000, a rate 110% higher than the national average. These statistics complement Mississippi’s status – with no license or background check required to openly carry handguns – as among the five most permissive gun control states in the country.

Now for the not-so-good, if unsurprising, news. The assault weapon registry provisions of the Safe Act have proven difficult to enforce, with the result that owners are not complying and there’s no way of knowing how many semi-automatic rifles with military-style features are circulating in New York.

Clearly, the owners or would-be owners of this unnecessarily extreme weaponry persist in their defiance of the state’s gun laws and are likely to continue to do so. There is further uproar among Second Amendment zealots over the concealed carry provisions in the 2022 laws.

Though the Safe Act did not prevent the May 14 horror, it stopped other violence from happening and kept guns out of the hands of enough dangerous people to maintain New York’s gun death statistics on the lower side. Laws can’t do everything, but they help stem the tide of senseless killing that results from easy access to dangerous weapons.

Gun rights activists would do well to remember that these laws are meant to protect public safety; they are by no means attacks on the Second Amendment, which like other key provisions of the Constitution, has its limits. Just as the First Amendment has not been interpreted to allow child pornography, the Second Amendment should not be interpreted to help make mass murder easier.

• • •

