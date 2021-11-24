The Editorial Board: Despite a pandemic that won’t quit, rays of optimism break through at Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving invites us to set an extra place or two at the table. For the college roommate who can’t go home, or the neighbor who lives by herself, or the couple that just moved into town.

As we stretch our turkey and side dishes to ensure there is enough, it’s also a day that challenges us to stretch our psyches, to push past the negativity that popular culture and media provide in abundance. Feeling gratitude takes work, but it’s worth the effort.

Covid-19, for example, has been a dark cloud that refuses to lift. Infection cases and hospitalizations have climbed in Western New York since late July, with a worrisome spike this month that caused Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to order a mask mandate.

And yet, the rollout of vaccines against Covid – developed in record time – makes the holiday season this year filled with hope that was in short supply a year ago. As of Nov. 22, 802,660 residents of the five-county Western New York region had received a full vaccine series. The figure is cold comfort to those who have lost loved ones to the virus, but it promises better days ahead.

Activities that were severely restricted in 2020 such as air travel, in-person shopping, even family holiday gatherings, are part of our lives again, within limits. For those, we can give thanks.