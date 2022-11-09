The Editorial Board: Despite a close election, Hochul’s vision is what New York needs

New York state made history on Tuesday. It also made the right choice.

As the first woman ever to be elected governor of New York, Democrat Kathy Hochul can now continue implementing a state policy agenda that prioritizes economic development, social justice, green infrastructure and – yes – public safety. She is also the first upstate governor in a century and the first with a Buffalo accent since the 1880s, when Grover Cleveland was elected.

In Western New York, Hochul has already delivered, with immediate action to help heal East Buffalo in the aftermath of the May 14 massacre, successful efforts to bring manufacturing back to the region (including the game-changing Micron deal) and a stadium agreement that keeps the Bills here.

Despite Republican opponent Lee Zeldin’s attacks on her ability to deal with crime, Hochul acted almost instantly to tighten gun laws after a mass shooting. Regardless of Zeldin’s insistence that he’d do nothing to undermine women’s reproductive rights in New York, Hochul wisely doubled down on her defense of such rights. It’s hard to doubt that her right-wing opponent would not have done what governors in red states have been doing for decades to decrease access to abortion, even before Roe was overturned.

Unsurprisingly, Hochul prevailed in Erie County as well as won by commanding margins in such downstate party strongholds as Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

But a short tenure as incumbent governor and an equally brief time period in which to introduce herself to a statewide electorate may also have contributed to the last-minute tightening of a race that threatened to become an upset by Zeldin. The Republican’s prospects had also been buoyed by the traditional national advantage for the party not occupying the White House.

Now that the battle is won, it’s time for Hochul to win over those swayed by the opposition’s rhetoric. She’s proven that she can do it.

Though she had to overcome obscurity elsewhere in the state, many in Western New York have been watching Hochul’s career all along, from her election to the Hamburg Town Board in 1994 to her brief stint as congresswoman (2011-13) to her rise to the highest office in New York State upon Andrew Cuomo’s sudden resignation in 2021. Those observers aren’t surprised by her savvy deal-making and fierce tenacity. It’s useful, in that regard, to recall that while Hochul lost her congressional reelection campaign in 2012, it was a close race in one of the state’s most Republican districts. She has always had the ability to take a clear-eyed look at an issue, assess it and make a practical and convincing argument for how to address it.

Now, Hochul must use that tenacity to overcome the hangover of Zeldin’s attacks, particularly his charges that she can’t or won’t control crime. Somehow, Zeldin made this charge stick for many voters, even though the Bureau of Justice Statistics shows that crime rates for New York (and nationally) are not significantly higher than they were a year before and are, in fact, lower than they were in the 1990s.

It doesn’t matter. New York residents need to believe in the state’s ability to control crime and that should be one of Hochul’s primary tasks going forward.

It will also be important, now that she has the time to do it, for Hochul to give the rest of New York the same opportunity that Buffalo has had to understand her common sense approach to making progress and solving problems. Those who don’t know her story need to hear it. Those who aren’t clear on her vision for New York need to listen to her share it.

This messaging will be essential if Hochul is to make good on ambitious plans to take New York’s emissions to net-zero by 2050, build 500,000 to 1 million housing units over the next 10 years and bring in more projects like Micron.

And probably manage a crisis or 10 along the way.

Kathy Hochul has been underestimated for too many years. This is the moment for all that to end.

