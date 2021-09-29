The Editorial Board: Deputy’s firing gives sheriff candidates a chance to say which Howard they would emulate

Leave at this: Voters can be appropriately skeptical of Howard’s motivations while crediting an appropriate decision. There is no reason to tolerate deputies who abuse their authority then lie about it in official reports and, this time, he didn’t. That’s hasn’t often been the case over this sheriff’s four terms.

The most notorious example of Howard’s malfeasance is his conduct regarding former Deputy Kenneth Achtyl, who assaulted a Bills fan who had cursed at him – legally, if not wisely. Not only did Howard fail to discipline his criminally delinquent employee, he sided with him in court.

Charged with misdemeanors, Achtyl was convicted of assaulting Nicholas Belsito and of falsifying his report of the incident – that is to say, lying about it. But it wasn’t because Howard didn’t try to sway the jury.

The sheriff showed up on four of the trial’s five days, sitting in full uniform behind Achtyl and his lawyers. He later claimed he was there simply to learn about the case, but in a deposition earlier this year. Achtyl confirmed what was obvious: Howard had “offered support,” he said. They chatted during the trial, Achtyl said, exchanged texts and even discussed the prospects of appealing the conviction.