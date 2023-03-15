The blue line of silence apparently is alive and well.

Jailhouse video released to The Buffalo News shows a deputy of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office kicking a handcuffed inmate sprawled on the floor. Other deputies – at least a dozen – are in the vicinity. Yet, in their official reports on the incident, only one deputy even alluded to the kick – and then he mysteriously changed his mind.

Corrections Officer Daniel Piwowarczyk admitted kicking Nathaniel Oyoyo, though he claimed it was in the shoulder and not the face. He was suspended with pay for three months during an internal investigation that eventually cleared him of wrongdoing.

But what of the officers who didn’t report what happened before their eyes? And what influence prompted the one – Jonathan Naegely – to reverse himself?

Perhaps willful blindness doesn’t count as a crime, but as Western New Yorkers know, filing a false report does. Among other charges related to his assault of a fan after a Buffalo Bills game in 2017, former Deputy Kenneth Achtyl was convicted of falsifying a departmental report on his use of force. Shouldn’t deputies who fail to report such a use of force be held to some account?

Sheriff John C. Garcia had labored to keep the video away from the public, based on the preposterous – and previously rejected – theory that it would violate a prisoner’s privacy to show him being kicked by a deputy. More likely, he feared the public’s reaction to videos that show the kick and records the inmate howling in pain.

Oyoyo, then 19, was already familiar with the criminal justice system. He was in the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden on robbery and burglary charges and was being booked on a new charge related to trying to fashion a weapon in the jail. He reportedly became combative with officers trying to fingerprint him. Restraint was obviously necessary. Kicking a prone and handcuffed individual was a gross violation, one that taxpayers have a right to examine.

The News sued for the release of body camera footage. State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto rejected the crazy claims of privacy and ordered the video released. After briefly considering an appeal, Garcia complied, providing seven pieces of video, ranging from 27 seconds to more than 37 minutes in duration.

Two of the video clips show Oyoyo laying on his chest and side with his head up and facing the floor. He is defiant. At one point, he yelled at an officer: “I’m going to kill you” and “punch you in your (expletive) mouth.”

The videos were captured by body cameras on sergeants who stood a few feet away in an adjoining room. A third clip from the body camera of a sergeant standing next to Piwowarczyk showed the kick, though where it landed is obscured.

The videos began after the inmate was wrestled to the ground. Oyoyo spit toward Piwowarczyk’s leg. As The News reported, Piwowarczyk stepped closer “with his left foot and swinging his right foot toward the inmate’s face.”

None of the videos offer a clear view of exactly where Oyoyo was kicked, although that did not stop the inmate from complaining at that moment that he had been kicked in the mouth and face. Piwowarczyk maintained in his statement to Professional Standards that he kicked Oyoyo in the right shoulder to stop the inmate from spitting at or biting an officer crouched over him.

In contrast, Deputy Naegely at first observed: “I saw in my peripheral view what I believed to be a black boot come into contact with Oyoyo’s face.” It may not be declarative, but it tracks with the inmate’s version of events.

But then Naegely decided he had been mistaken. Which is it? No one need defend Oyoyo’s intolerable actions to know they are witnessing misconduct in these videos.

It is time to erase that blue line. Garcia has work to do both in insisting on fully accurate reports by his deputies and in getting his own mind right on the rights of the public that pays his salary.

• • •

