The Editorial Board: Democrats seek a path to enacting a visionary bill as the GOP throws stones

Western New York is also home to an aging population that will benefit from better coverage for hearing loss. All taxpayers, meanwhile, will benefit if home care keeps more seniors out of the country’s famously expensive homes.

Some critics – predictably on the left and strangely on the right – are complaining that the partly restored SALT deduction would benefit wealthy Americans. It would certainly do that, though its beneficiaries would also include the middle class. In places such as Long Island, an annual income of $200,000 is unlikely to constitute a wealthy household; it would describe a family somewhere in the middle class, given the area’s high costs of living.

The 2017 law capped the SALT deduction at $10,000. The new legislation would raise the cap to a more plausible $80,000. Not only would that benefit many middle class New Yorkers, it would help to keep wealthier residents in this state, where their tax payments count for a disproportionate share of government revenues.

Democrats will need all 50 of their Senate votes if the bill is to pass. Not surprisingly, Vermont’s Bernie Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats, objects to giving more money to wealthy people. The good news is that he is looking for a way to shape that aspect of the bill in a way that he can support. He is willing, that is, to negotiate.