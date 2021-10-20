The Editorial Board: Democrats’ hesitation over Walton mirrors national debate on extremism

New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs used a poor choice of words this week in trying to explain why his party was not endorsing India B. Walton for mayor of Buffalo.
Jacobs was trying to draw an analogy about extremism, saying the party did not feel obligated to back a democratic socialist, just as it would not feel compelled to endorse David Duke, the notorious racist and anti-Semite from Louisiana, if voters in a hypothetical Rochester primary chose him.
Backlash to Jacobs’ words was swift, but all of the social media dunking misses the larger point, which is that the Democratic Party is experiencing a tug of war between its moderate and progressive wings.
If the Democrats fall captive to extremists they will be marching down the same path as a Republican Party that has a largely become a cult of personality devoted to former President Donald Trump. For the GOP, centrists need not apply.
Jacobs, who made the remarks during an interview with Spectrum News, added that Walton and Duke were in different categories, but his careless words were instantly amplified online.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday condemned Jacobs’ remarks as “very disturbing, totally unacceptable” and hurtful. “India Walton did not deserve that.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will be in Buffalo on Saturday to speak at a Walton rally, called on Jacobs to resign, describing his remarks as “racist misogyny from the old boys’ club.”
Walton, to her credit, took the high road, saying she was disappointed, but “I’ve not always said the right thing at the right time, so I extend a lot of grace to Mr. Jacobs.”
Jacobs, a close ally of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, apologized later, saying he used “an extreme example ... to make a logical point” about his concerns over supporting a democratic socialist.
To say that Walton’s victory over Mayor Byron W. Brown in the June primary surprised the Democratic establishment would be an understatement. Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner supports Walton, though it has come with some occasional wavering.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, the most powerful New Yorker serving in Washington, has refused to commit to endorsing either Walton or Brown, ignoring the question when pressed by reporters.
Hochul does not duck the question but positions herself squarely on the fence, citing the fact that both Walton and Brown are Democrats. The governor said she will support whomever the voters choose on Nov. 2.
Hochul, who plans to seek a full term as governor in 2022, must walk a fine line in drawing support from downstate Democrats who lean left while not alienating moderates who remember the centrist values she displayed serving as Erie County clerk and as the winner of a special congressional election for a seat that was later won by Rep. Chris Collins.
The tensions between moderates and progressives play out in Washington every day as negotiations drag on over the fate of President Biden’s so-called Build Back Better plan. Pressure from two conservative Democrats, Sens. Joe and Kyrsten Sinema, to scale back the plan from the $3.5 billion proposed by Biden has held up a deal.
Progressive lawmakers are pushing to pass Biden’s agenda, a fact that Republicans use to claim that a president who was elected to be a moderate has given himself over to the left.
Both progressives and moderates have taken turns being obstructionists around spending bills. The liberal contingent, what former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean used to call “the Democratic wing of the Democratic Party,” has much to contribute to the national debate on important issues.
But as we’ve seen with Republicans in recent years, bowing to the activist energy on the farthest fringes can move a party off its moorings and lead it into a wilderness where zealots rule.
That’s the dynamic that allowed Trump to capture much of the Republican Party, exemplified by a national figure like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who once derided Trump as “a race-baiting, xenophobic bigot,” then became a staunch defender – and golf partner – of the 45th president.
Eschewing extremism is the Democratic Party’s best chance to offer voters a reliable alternative to a GOP that’s untethered from its past as the Party of Lincoln. It hasn’t been good for the party, assuming it still holds to American traditions, or for the country.
The fighting between factions of the Democratic Party shows the stress lines are deepening.
• • •
