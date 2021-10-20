The Editorial Board: Democrats’ hesitation over Walton mirrors national debate on extremism

The tensions between moderates and progressives play out in Washington every day as negotiations drag on over the fate of President Biden’s so-called Build Back Better plan. Pressure from two conservative Democrats, Sens. Joe and Kyrsten Sinema, to scale back the plan from the $3.5 billion proposed by Biden has held up a deal.

Progressive lawmakers are pushing to pass Biden’s agenda, a fact that Republicans use to claim that a president who was elected to be a moderate has given himself over to the left.

Both progressives and moderates have taken turns being obstructionists around spending bills. The liberal contingent, what former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean used to call “the Democratic wing of the Democratic Party,” has much to contribute to the national debate on important issues.

But as we’ve seen with Republicans in recent years, bowing to the activist energy on the farthest fringes can move a party off its moorings and lead it into a wilderness where zealots rule.

That’s the dynamic that allowed Trump to capture much of the Republican Party, exemplified by a national figure like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who once derided Trump as “a race-baiting, xenophobic bigot,” then became a staunch defender – and golf partner – of the 45th president.