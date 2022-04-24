The Editorial Board: Democratic chair wisely drops his proposal to create a fake new party

The chairman of the New York State Democratic Party, Jay Jacobs, on Saturday said he was abandoning the idea of forming a “Fair Deal Party.” That’s the right call.

Jacobs had floated the idea as a way to give the Democratic nominee for governor an additional ballot line on which to run in November.

That maneuver would be allowable under the state’s voting rules. The rules are the problem.

New York is one of a handful of states that allows fusion voting, which lets candidates appear on more than one ballot line.

The existence of minor parties isn’t the big concern, though it diminishes the strength of the two-party system that has generally served the country well. What makes no sense, though, is the practice of cross-endorsements by those minor parties of major-party candidates.

The state Democratic Party in 2019 approved a resolution to ban fusion voting. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the Legislature created a special commission that year to review state election law and the panel – whose members included Jacobs – voted to end fusion voting and to enact public financing of elections. A state judge ruled that the commission, as an unelected body, did not have the authority to make those changes.

The people most interested in preserving the status quo are the minor-party power brokers who benefit from it. The Conservative Party, which often supports Republican candidates, and the Working Families Party, a progressive faction that sometimes cross-endorses Democrats, may drive major-party candidates toward more extreme views in order to win their blessing. The promise of a few patronage jobs may also be part of the bargain.

The Green and Libertarian parties generally run their own candidates in elections, with their own platforms and principles. That is the way third-party candidates run in national elections, also. The cross-endorsement process, on the other hand, makes little sense.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is running for re-election as a Democrat. The left-leaning Working Families Party is backing New York City Public Advocate Jumanne Williams for governor.

On Saturday, the WFP released a statement saying it would not play a spoiler role in November, implying it would back Hochul if she wins the Democratic primary in June.

The Republican nominee is likely to appear on two ballot lines if endorsed by the Conservative Party. Jacobs had floated the idea of creating a Fair Deal Party to give Hochul a second ballot line, assuming the Working Families Party would stick with Williams in November.

The Fair Deal Party would have existed only as an act of election artifice, legal but a waste of time. Cooler heads won out over the weekend.

Hochul had said this month she was open to the idea, “to make sure that you have a level playing field.” Without our flawed fusion voting system, the idea would never have come up.

The creation of essentially fake ballot lines has been done before. Cuomo helped create the Women’s Equality Party in 2014, to draw away votes from the Working Families Party. The WEP no longer exists.

Not every Democrat was on board with the Fair Deal Party idea.

“I put that in the category of shenanigans,” Sen. Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, told The New York Daily News. “Coming from the chair of an actual party to suggest creating a different party seems like something very peculiar to me.”

We agree. Jacobs was playing by the rules, but the rules – to temper an observation by Dickens’ Mr. Bumble – are … illogical.

Fusion voting is an idea whose time has passed.

