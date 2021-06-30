The Editorial Board: Delta variant makes a powerful new case both for caution and for vaccination

It’s no surprise that the nation’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic looks like a stock market chart, characterized by ups and downs and overspread with uncertainty. It’s the nature of this beast and, in Western New York, it means that even as the region celebrates its dramatic improvement, caution and encouragement need to be our watchwords.
Caution because the virulent delta variant of the novel coronavirus is expected to become a dominant strain in the United States. Encouragement because its influence will be determined in large part by how successful the region is in vaccinating its residents.
As of this week, only 54% of Erie County residents have been fully vaccinated. The rates in other Western New York counties are all lower. Clearly, we have more work to do before fall, when we go back indoors and, as we learned last year, infection rates are prone to rise.
Even as the country begins to return to normal, the World Health Organization is recommending that in some areas, even vaccinated people should continue to wear masks when indoors. It’s an appropriately cautious response to the threat posed by the delta variant, which was first identified in India and is both more transmissible and more virulent than other strains.
In this country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday took a more restrained approach, announcing that it would leave new masking recommendations up to local governments. Already in Los Angeles County, Calif., health officials are recommending people wear masks indoors in public places regardless of their vaccination status.
In Western New York, no such guidance has been issued and, if we’re both focused and fortunate, maybe it won’t be necessary. As vaccinations have increased, Erie County has seen its hospitalization rate reach its lowest level since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.
But, as of mid-June, New York had the highest proportion of reported cases of delta variant in Eastern states, at 28.8% of new infections. That’s a smaller share than in some areas of the Midwest, where the proportion of delta cases has reached as high as 47.5% and, it’s important to note, it’s also a proportion of a declining overall number of cases. That’s the influence of vaccinations.
Still, those numbers show the need for continuing caution among those who are vaccinated and makes a clear case for finding the right combination of words to persuade those who are holding out. Indeed, Dr. Anthony Fauci this week cautioned that we risk becoming “two Americas,” characterized by rates of vaccination and rates of infection by the delta variant.
Especially alarming are some southern states, where inoculation rates are low and the heat is on. In particular, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama have the nation’s lowest rates of vaccination at a time when their residents typically spend a lot of times indoors, where air conditioning offers relief. So far, the delta variant seems to be restrained in those areas, but unless vaccination rates dramatically increase, only the willfully ignorant would plan on it staying that way.
Here, some people continue to wear masks, either out of caution or consideration for others. Whether it’s necessary or not, it’s an accurate reflection of a level of uncertainty that remains as vaccination rates slow and the threat of the delta variant rises.
Even those who have been vaccinated should use their heads about whether and in what situations to continue wearing a mask. The vaccinations are remarkably effective and the two primary ones – by Pfizer and Moderna – look to be long-lasting and protective against all known variants. But they’re not perfect. Although hospitalization or death is unlikely for those who have had both shots of either vaccine, infection remains a possibility. And wearing a mask in uncertain environments isn’t difficult.
The unvaccinated, meanwhile, should see themselves as having been put on notice. The delta variant is much easier to catch and has the potential to cause severe illness, both for that unwise individual and for the friends, loved ones and strangers they may infect.
The country and this region could have been better off already had more people heeded the advice of medical experts and if more Americans had been vaccinated. How much better or worse off we will be in the coming weeks and months depends on the same.
Please don’t be selfish. This is about more than any one individual.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.