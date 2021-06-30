The Editorial Board: Delta variant makes a powerful new case both for caution and for vaccination

Here, some people continue to wear masks, either out of caution or consideration for others. Whether it’s necessary or not, it’s an accurate reflection of a level of uncertainty that remains as vaccination rates slow and the threat of the delta variant rises.

Even those who have been vaccinated should use their heads about whether and in what situations to continue wearing a mask. The vaccinations are remarkably effective and the two primary ones – by Pfizer and Moderna – look to be long-lasting and protective against all known variants. But they’re not perfect. Although hospitalization or death is unlikely for those who have had both shots of either vaccine, infection remains a possibility. And wearing a mask in uncertain environments isn’t difficult.

The unvaccinated, meanwhile, should see themselves as having been put on notice. The delta variant is much easier to catch and has the potential to cause severe illness, both for that unwise individual and for the friends, loved ones and strangers they may infect.

The country and this region could have been better off already had more people heeded the advice of medical experts and if more Americans had been vaccinated. How much better or worse off we will be in the coming weeks and months depends on the same.