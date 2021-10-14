The Editorial Board: Delta 8 THC, a cousin of marijuana, needs to be regulated by cannabis board

Deciding how to treat Delta 8 should be among the state regulators’ next priorities. Another will be figuring out how to allay concerns about New Yorkers driving under the influence of marijuana once full legalization takes effect. Lawmakers said it would be at least 18 months until recreational marijuana is legally available for sale in the state. There is no Breathalyzer equivalent for cannabis, but the remaining time before full legalization means there is hope for a technology to emerge that can measure intoxication levels from pot.

Delta 8 is slightly different from Delta 9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that is illegal under federal law.

A farm bill passed in 2018 legalized the farming and sale of hemp products and byproducts. The law expressly prohibited the sale of Delta 9 but made no mention of Delta 8. Hemp producers and other entrepreneurs seized upon that loophole and soon brought Delta 8 products to CBD and vaping stores, where they have become bestsellers.

The FDA has warned consumers of risks from Delta 8.