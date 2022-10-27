The Editorial Board: Della Pia, Holden and Higgins for Congress

Following are the editorial board’s endorsements in the three Western New York congressional races.

Della Pia in the 23rd

This redrawn, mostly Southern Tier congressional district now includes more of southern and eastern Erie County. It’s still heavily Republican, but we endorse underdog Max Della Pia, a Democrat. The foremost reason for doing so is that Della Pia seems sincerely interested in serving his district and improving the lives of its residents.

The Republican candidate, Nicholas Langworthy, has shown himself to be more focused on attacking state and federal policies he disagrees with than on proposing solutions. During his primary contest with fellow Republican Carl Paladino, both candidates spent most of their air time calling each other names. As chairman of New York State’s Republican committee, Langworthy contests the results of the 2020 presidential election and has recently been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Langworthy, unlike Della Pia, did not accept an invitation to speak to The News' editorial board.

Della Pia retired as a colonel after more than 30 years in the Air Force, worked for Lockheed Martin, and has substantial board and community volunteer service.

In his campaign, Della Pia has focused on the needs of this largely rural district. The candidate vows to make sure the medical needs of the region are met in the face of threatened facility closings. Della Pia also wants to use infrastructure funds for job training and speed the advent of silicon chip manufacturing in the 23rd District. He stresses the urgent need for broadband access in an area where schoolchildren often have to use the Wi-Fi in the nearest Walmart parking lot in order to complete their homework assignments.

On gun control, Della Pia advocates common sense safety measures such as background checks and red flag laws. On abortion, the candidate believes in a woman’s right to control her reproductive life. As stated in his campaign literature, Langworthy would ban abortions throughout the country, a right-wing legislative priority that’s bound to come up in future congressional sessions.

The Republican primary for this seat made it all too clear that, if elected, Langworthy will be more interested in making himself as attractive as possible to the Trumpian base than in exploring consensus with his colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

In contrast, Della Pia insists that it is still possible to work together and says he’s concerned about democracy. We are too. That’s why he’s our choice.

Holden in the 24th

Stretching 200 miles from the Thousand Islands to Lockport, the 24th Congressional District is newly redrawn and deeply red, making it another likely win for a Republican candidate. But we urge voters in the largely rural swath along Lake Ontario to support Democrat Steven Holden, an Army veteran with four deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Just as in the 23rd District, this contest pits a right-wing denier of the 2020 election – Republican Claudia Tenney, endorsed by Trump – against a moderate Democrat who’s been running on largely kitchen-table issues.

As the congresswoman from the current 22nd District, Tenney, who chose not to meet with The News' editorial board, voted with Trump 97% of the time, with strong positions against illegal immigration and even supporting the impeachment of President Biden. Though she also voted in favor of restoring slashed pension benefits for salaried Delphi employees in Lockport, it’s rare that she diverges from the hard right line.

Holden supports all-green, emission-free energy, but at a measured pace; favors moderate gun control legislation; and would expand health care for all Americans. He stands by a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices.

Tenney is a Second Amendment hardliner; embraces fossil fuels; wants free market health care whether people can afford it or not; and denies the right to a safe abortion.

Voters should keep in mind that if more candidates like Tenney are seated, these positions – and others – could be transformed into oppressive legislation that will haunt America for decades to come.

The residents of this sprawling district need resources for the specific needs of their daily lives. Sometimes, government can do more than act as a sounding board for arguments about polarizing topics. With his background of growing up on a dairy farm, Holden is the likeliest of the two candidates to understand and help these rural constituents. He can also act as a voice for the district’s large population of veterans, many of whom are still waiting for the health care and other benefits they thought were guaranteed.

Regardless of party, New Yorkers deserve representatives who will look beyond proselytizing and walk the walk to make their lives better. Holden is that candidate in the 24th Congressional District.

Higgins in the 26th

Voters of this Buffalo-centric district would be well served by returning Rep. Brian Higgins to Washington.

A member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, the nine-term Democrat says his influence in Congress has increased over time, providing the experience to effect policy changes that are valuable to the nation and the district. It is especially true when a member works with the kind of focus that Higgins brings to his position.

Higgins voted for the federal infrastructure law, which he called “transformational for Western New York.” He wrote early iterations of the legislation through his Nation Building Here at Home bill.

In other areas, the congressman has used his position on the Ways and Means Committee to help draft and pass the Inflation Reduction Act, critical to the nation’s transition to clean energy and improving America’s health care costs.

From his role in pandemic relief to the CHIPS and Science Act, Higgins keeps the region’s needs prominently in mind. His support of the Safer Communities Act in response to the May 14 Tops supermarket shooting in East Buffalo helped provide funding to implement state red flag laws, along with victim services.

Higgins played a key role in pushing both the U.S. and Canadian governments to reopen the border as the Covid-19 pandemic waned, attempting to reunite families to reinvigorate the regional economy. He is the top champion in the House defending the safety improvements the families of Flight 3407 fought for and won.

Higgins is a former state assemblyman and member of the Buffalo Common Council. He has leveraged that experience to improve this region – driving the revival of Buffalo’s waterfront and instigating the removal of the former Robert Moses Parkway in Niagara Falls – while immersing himself in critical national and international issues.

Higgins’ Republican opponent, retired Army Sgt. Steven Sams II, served his country with two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. With some reluctance, he acknowledges that Joe Biden legitimately won the election in 2020.

We hope Sams stays involved in public life, but Higgins has produced for his district. He should be re-elected.

• • •

