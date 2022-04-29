The Editorial Board: Dedecker led Community Foundation to unprecedented growth and influence

Many significant accomplishments come to mind when assessing the 15-year tenure of outgoing Community Foundation President and CEO Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, who plans to step down at the end of the year. Two in particular stand out.

First is the Say Yes Buffalo educational partnership, which Dedecker, along with Robert Gioia of the Oishei Foundation, began working toward in 2009 and launched in 2011, bringing in a broad network of other philanthropic organizations, as well as Buffalo’s entire educational infrastructure.

Say Yes helps support Buffalo school students throughout the K-12 years and has provided thousands of students with tuition scholarships to colleges and universities. To date, more than 2,400 students have received college degrees with the help of Say Yes.

Secondly, the Community Foundation cofounded a project that has become a lifeline throughout the pandemic. The WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund, again created through collaboration with dozens of other philanthropic organizations and more than 1,900 individual donors, has provided nearly $14.2 million in assistance as of November 2021.

The common thread here is that Dedecker has always emphasized collaboration in the widest sense possible. Community Foundation may get the ball rolling, but, in the end, its projects are profoundly true to its name. In an admirably well-planned transition, Dedecker has named Emily Constantine, the foundation’s executive vice president, as her successor.

Thanks to Dedecker’s leadership and commitment to finding common causes for all to support, Constantine takes over an indispensible and highly respected philanthropic resource.

• • •

